Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable QuestionsDOPE Quick ReadsCape Canaveral, FL
SpaceX Spotted Over the East Coast Saturday EveningThe Maine WriterMaine State
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersWest Melbourne, FL
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech Scholar-Athlete Spotlight Recognizes Volleyball Player Kayla Mastin
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Being a scholar-athlete at Florida Tech takes an incredible amount of hard work and dedication to excel both in the classroom and on the field. In this Scholar-Athlete Spotlight, we are featuring Panther volleyball player Kayla Mastin, a senior who is majoring...
Week 7: Football Friday Night on 9
ORLANDO, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida high school football is back in fill swing for week seven. This week, we had Monday night lights, Tuesday night lights, games on Thursday and of course, Friday night football. Check out all the highlights from week...
spacecoastdaily.com
Bayside Bears Host Viera Hawks in Prep Football Action Friday Night on Space Coast Daily TV
BREVARD COUNTY • BAYSIDE, FLORIDA – The Bayside Bears are set to host the Viera Hawks in prep football action Friday night on Space Coast Daily TV. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and Space Coast Daily’s Juan Rodriguez and JC Meyerholz will be on the call.
Top TE Recruit Randy Pittman Flips from FSU to UCF
UCF Knights pick up a commitment from former Florida State Seminoles pledge Randy Pittman.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL
Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
WESH
Evans High School student receives acceptance, scholarship to Bethune-Cookman University
ORLANDO, Fla. — Evans High School student Djahnel Reid was accepted to Bethune-Cookman University on the spot. She also received $75,000 in scholarship money Friday. It happened at the HBCU Week college fair at Walt Disney World Resort. "On behalf of the entire Bethune-Cookman Wildcats family, we want to...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 6, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
islandernews.com
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
WESH
Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 forms, expected to strengthen
ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 formed Thursday morning in the South Caribbean Sea. The system was located about 50 miles south-southeast of Curacao and had winds of 35 mph. The storm was moving west at 17 mph. "The system is expected to become a tropical depression or...
spacecoastdaily.com
Nancy LaMorie, 77, of Indian Harbour Beach, Died Sept. 28 at Vitas Hospice Care in Rockledge
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Nancy LaMorie, 77, of Indian Harbour Beach, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Vitas Hospice Care in Rockledge, Florida. She was born on April 2, 1945, in Syracuse, NY, to Mary and Martin Bell. She married Roger LaMorie on September 12, 1964, and together they had two daughters.
Chick-Fil-A Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The location, with no official address yet announced, will be across the road from a Publix and near southern-style-chicken competitor, Popeye’s.
westorlandonews.com
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando
Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
WESH
Communities throughout Brevard County continue to experience flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews across Brevard County continue to work to repair Ian’s impact. This is underway as water flowing through the St. Johns River is flooding communities in the northern part of the county. One is Eagle Point, tucked down the road from a golf course...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Invites Everyone to Name New Osceola Turkey Chicks Leading Up to Potluck on Oct. 14
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – We know it’s only October, but we’re gearing up for Thanksgiving with a special naming opportunity. From now until October 14, we’re inviting you to join us for a “potluck” and bring your best casserole-inspired names for our three Osceola turkey chicks.
SpaceX launches Galaxy satellites from Cape Canaveral after multiple delays
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The third time’s a charm. SpaceX launched Galaxy satellites from Florida’s Space Coast on Saturday. The Falcon 9 rocket carried the Intelsat G-33/G-34 missions from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Station. The 70-minute launch window opened at 7:05 p.m....
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Set Tonight from Cape Canaveral
ABOVE VIDEO: After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has rescheduled the launch for Saturday evening of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying the Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 commercial communications satellites for Intelsat. The launch team is targeting liftoff for 7:05 p.m. ET. After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has...
click orlando
‘The hurricane came and destroyed it:’ Orlo Vista residents salvage what they can after Ian’s flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday morning, Orange County Commissioner Victoria Siplin and other volunteers from community organizations — including Winter Park NJROTC — took part in a cleanup in a number of local neighborhoods, including the Orlo Vista community. This, after floodwaters invaded homes there as a result of Hurricane Ian.
getnews.info
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival At The Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, October 23, 2022
9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, takes place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Florida Jerk Festival has always been about bringing our community together to share food and good times while celebrating the city we love. Florida – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida...
fox35orlando.com
American flag found in Florida river after Hurricane Ian now flies high above water
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A U.S. flag now flies high and dry above the St. Johns River after it was rescued from the swollen river by Central Florida deputies during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Monday showing its deputies rescuing the...
