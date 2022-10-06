ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Week 7: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida high school football is back in fill swing for week seven. This week, we had Monday night lights, Tuesday night lights, games on Thursday and of course, Friday night football. Check out all the highlights from week...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Melbourne, FL
Sports
Cocoa, FL
Sports
Brevard County, FL
Sports
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
City
Melbourne, FL
City
Cocoa, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL

Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 6, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Usc Sumter
islandernews.com

Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph

In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
MIAMI, FL
WESH

Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 forms, expected to strengthen

ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 formed Thursday morning in the South Caribbean Sea. The system was located about 50 miles south-southeast of Curacao and had winds of 35 mph. The storm was moving west at 17 mph. "The system is expected to become a tropical depression or...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
westorlandonews.com

Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando

Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Set Tonight from Cape Canaveral

ABOVE VIDEO: After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has rescheduled the launch for Saturday evening of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying the Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 commercial communications satellites for Intelsat. The launch team is targeting liftoff for 7:05 p.m. ET. After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
click orlando

‘The hurricane came and destroyed it:’ Orlo Vista residents salvage what they can after Ian’s flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday morning, Orange County Commissioner Victoria Siplin and other volunteers from community organizations — including Winter Park NJROTC — took part in a cleanup in a number of local neighborhoods, including the Orlo Vista community. This, after floodwaters invaded homes there as a result of Hurricane Ian.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy