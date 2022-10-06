Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Invites Everyone to Name New Osceola Turkey Chicks Leading Up to Potluck on Oct. 14
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – We know it’s only October, but we’re gearing up for Thanksgiving with a special naming opportunity. From now until October 14, we’re inviting you to join us for a “potluck” and bring your best casserole-inspired names for our three Osceola turkey chicks.
WESH
Brevard Zoo caring for 200 sea turtles that washed ashore after Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As so many of us in Central Florida continue our recovery from Hurricane Ian, the impact on our wildlife is also deep. The Brevard Zoo is now caring for more than 200 rescued sea turtles. Most of them are green sea turtles, along with some...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Garden tour promotes Florida native plants
BREVARD COUNTY — While it’s normal to see grass in most people’s yards, did you know it’s not actually native or conducive to the Florida environment?. As many modern permaculturists have noted, lawns of grass aren’t exactly a natural phenomenon. So, if you’re wondering what you could plant around your house that isn’t grass, there are a growing number of Brevard County residents who could show you.
click orlando
Ian caused 7.2M-gallon sewage spill into Indian River Lagoon, Brevard leaders say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian led to sewage overflow seeping through manholes, flooding streets and a 7.2 million-gallon spill into the Indian River Lagoon. It’s a concern to local biologists who said the lagoon was just starting to show small improvements. Brevard County officials reported the spill out...
SpaceX launches Galaxy satellites from Cape Canaveral after multiple delays
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The third time’s a charm. SpaceX launched Galaxy satellites from Florida’s Space Coast on Saturday. The Falcon 9 rocket carried the Intelsat G-33/G-34 missions from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Station. The 70-minute launch window opened at 7:05 p.m....
WESH
Communities throughout Brevard County continue to experience flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews across Brevard County continue to work to repair Ian’s impact. This is underway as water flowing through the St. Johns River is flooding communities in the northern part of the county. One is Eagle Point, tucked down the road from a golf course...
spacecoastdaily.com
Nancy LaMorie, 77, of Indian Harbour Beach, Died Sept. 28 at Vitas Hospice Care in Rockledge
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Nancy LaMorie, 77, of Indian Harbour Beach, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Vitas Hospice Care in Rockledge, Florida. She was born on April 2, 1945, in Syracuse, NY, to Mary and Martin Bell. She married Roger LaMorie on September 12, 1964, and together they had two daughters.
Chick-Fil-A Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The location, with no official address yet announced, will be across the road from a Publix and near southern-style-chicken competitor, Popeye’s.
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
WESH
Brevard County animal shelter takes in cats from overfull west Florida shelter
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The response to help the communities hardest hit by Hurricane Ian is statewide. One nonprofit animal shelter in Brevard County rushed into action last weekend and rescued dozens of cats from shelters in the storm zone. “After the storm, we immediately wanted to go out to...
Disaster refugees expected in Central Florida, officials warn
ORLANDO, Fla. — It was two days ago when the first signs of another housing crisis began to form in the wake of Hurricane Ian. That’s when flooding at the Cypress Landing apartment complex displaced hundreds of families who are now looking for a new place to stay.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH LIVE: Citizens Political Forum for Cocoa Beach City Commission to be Held Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – A Citizens Political Forum will be held at the Cocoa Beach Library on Saturday, October 8 for Cocoa Beach City Commission candidates in the upcoming November 8 election. The event will be open to the public, this event has traditionally been...
spacecoastdaily.com
MSC Cruises Seashore to Homeport at Port Canaveral for 2023 Winter Season, Will Sail to Bahamas, Western Caribbean
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – MSC Cruises has announced it will homeport one of its largest and most advanced cruise ships to Port Canaveral in 2023, offering new opportunities for guests to experience the cruise line’s latest vision for enhanced Caribbean cruising. The MSC Seashore...
spacecoastdaily.com
Rotary Club of Cocoa to Host Casino Night Saturday Night at Space Coast Health Foundation Center for Collaboration
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – The Rotary Club of Cocoa will be hosting Casino Night this Saturday at Space Coast Health Foundation Center for Collaboration in Rockledge, off US-1. The event runs from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Admission includes casino chips to play at 15 gaming tables, Heavy...
‘It’s my home and I love it here’: Mims residents still reeling from Hurricane Ian flooding
MIMS, Fla. — The brunt of Hurricane Ian’s wrath spared Brevard County, but some people living near the Saint Johns River are still wading through floodwaters. It could be days before the water recedes enough for people to know the full extent of the damage. On Friday, Channel...
islandernews.com
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
spacecoastdaily.com
Space Coast Event Calendar: See Entertainment and Things to Do in Brevard County This Weekend
Do not forget about the karaoke competition! They just had an amazing semi-finals!. Check out the event calendar for Squid Lips! If you are in Cocoa or Melbourne there is always something to do. This Week. OKTOBERFEST FINALE at Rising Tide with Salt and Pepper DUO, Sunday (10/9) Location: Rising...
WESH
'Where am I gonna go?': Floridians hit by Hurricane Ian and housing crisis
Hurricane Ian destroyed many of our neighbor's homes and apartments in Central Florida. Many people are now in need of somewhere else to live as soon as they can find one. But some prospective renters told WESH 2 News that can equate to high prices and high pressure. It's a constant in the current housing and rental market.
