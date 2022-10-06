ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Canaveral, FL

hometownnewsbrevard.com

Garden tour promotes Florida native plants

BREVARD COUNTY — While it’s normal to see grass in most people’s yards, did you know it’s not actually native or conducive to the Florida environment?. As many modern permaculturists have noted, lawns of grass aren’t exactly a natural phenomenon. So, if you’re wondering what you could plant around your house that isn’t grass, there are a growing number of Brevard County residents who could show you.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL

Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
disneydining.com

Night Of A Million Lights WILL Return This Year!

If you live in Central Florida, then you may know about Give Kids The World Village — an incredible 89-acre non-profit Resort located in Kissimmee where terminally ill children and their families can vacation for a week at no cost to them. Give Kids the World Village has been in operation since 1986 and, since then, has welcomed more than 177,000 families from 76 countries.
KISSIMMEE, FL
islandernews.com

Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph

In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
MIAMI, FL
WESH

'Where am I gonna go?': Floridians hit by Hurricane Ian and housing crisis

Hurricane Ian destroyed many of our neighbor's homes and apartments in Central Florida. Many people are now in need of somewhere else to live as soon as they can find one. But some prospective renters told WESH 2 News that can equate to high prices and high pressure. It's a constant in the current housing and rental market.
FLORIDA STATE

