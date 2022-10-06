Mizzou, Gates land 4-star 2023 Center Jordan Butler
ST. LOUIS – Mizzou commit Jordan Butler announced his commitment to the Tigers in front of a packed gym at Christ Church Episcopal School in South Carolina.
The 7-foot center is considered the number-one ranked player in South Carolina and the 19th-ranked center in the country, according to ESPN. The versatile big averaged 14.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game during his junior season.
He chose Mizzou over fellow SEC programs Auburn and South Carolina.
