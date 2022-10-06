ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Steinbeck's letter to son on love, 'the best thing,' on sale

By By WILLIAM J. KOLE - Associated Press
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WMboS_0iNvDYIY00

BOSTON — A tender and touching letter that author John Steinbeck penned to his teenage son, offering fatherly advice after the young man confided that he was in love for the first time, is going up for auction.

Boston-based RR Auction says the handwritten draft of a letter to his eldest son, Thomas — then 14 — shows the “Of Mice and Men” author's empathy: He refused to dismiss it as puppy love.

“While this letter offers an intimate, private glimpse into Steinbeck’s family life, it also expresses his ideas about love with profundity and eloquence,” said Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of the auction house.

In the two-page letter, dated Nov. 10, 1958, the Nobel Literature Prize laureate told his son: “If you are in love — that’s a good thing — that’s about the best thing that can happen to anyone. Don’t let anyone make it small or light to you."

Steinbeck, who won a Pulitzer for “The Grapes of Wrath” in 1940 and the Nobel in 1962 for a body of acclaimed work, showed he was no stranger to matters of the heart.

“The object of love is the best, and most beautiful. Try to live up to it,” he wrote. “If you love someone — there is no possible harm in saying so — only you must remember that some people are very shy and sometimes the saying must take that shyness into consideration.”

“Girls have a way of knowing or feeling what you feel, but they usually like to hear it also,” he said. “It sometimes happens that what you feel is not returned for one reason or another — but that does not make your feeling less valuable and good."

“If it is right, it happens — The main thing is not to hurry. Nothing good gets away," the California-born novelist wrote, signing his letter simply: “Love, Father.”

John Steinbeck died in 1968, and Thomas Steinbeck died in 2016.

The text of the letter has been published for worldwide audiences, including in 1989's “Steinbeck: A Life in Letters,” by Penguin Books.

Legal wrangling over his estate has dragged on for decades. In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court let stand a decision awarding Steinbeck’s stepdaughter $5 million in a family dispute over abandoned plans for movies of some of Steinbeck’s best-known works.

Thomas Steinbeck, a writer in his own right, fiercely defended his father’s work, adapting several of his father's books for movies and launching legal efforts to protect the copyrights of his father and others.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Steinbeck
The Daily Sun

The best lure colors

One of the major dilemmas faced by any angler using artificial baits is what color to choose. We’re told there are rules — light colors in clear water, dark colors in tinted waters, try to match the hatch by imitating the bait that is around.
HOBBIES
Mashed

Was Johnny Appleseed A Real Person?

You've probably heard his story as a kid. A barefooted nomad whistles hymns as he walks, tossing apple seeds along the way. Wherever he goes, an apple orchard grows, and those who follow his path can enjoy fresh, delicious apples to keep them nourished as they travel. Johnny Appleseed is just one of the characters who make up the fantastic mythos of American history, joining the likes of heroes such as Paul Bunyan, John Henry, and Casey Jones as larger-than-life giants in the story of pioneers, lumberjacks, and railroad workers.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyrights#Penguin Books#Rr Auction
wegotthiscovered.com

A stunning fantasy epic lost to the sands of time is ready to be worshiped at last

Big budget fantasy has always proven to be incredibly hit-or-miss, but at the very least you’d expect some stunning visuals to try and compensate for any notable storytelling deficiencies. Tarsem Singh’s Immortals is pretty much the genre’s dictionary definition of style over substance, but it’s become lost to the sands of cinematic time in the 11 years since it was released.
MOVIES
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy