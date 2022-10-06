Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
SEEN: Marching for Midland High Homecoming
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland High School students, parents and alumni gather to march in the school's homecoming parade on Oct. 7, 2022 on Eastlawn Drive and Washington Street in Midland.
Volunteers of America Thrift Store now open and accepting donations in Saginaw
THOMAS TWP, MI — A new Volunteers of America Thrift Store is now open and accepting donations in Saginaw County. The new store opened at 5204 Bay Road in Kochville Township in September, and Volunteers of America officials are seeking donations to fill its 27,000-square-foot floor. Acceptable donations include gently used clothing, furniture, home goods and accessories. All proceeds from thrift store sales will support veterans experiencing homelessness and seniors and families in need in Michigan, according to a Volunteers of America news release.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Fire Department Participating in Fire Prevention Week
The week of October 9th through 15th is Fire Prevention Week. As part of this year’s awareness campaign, the Saginaw Fire Department will host their annual awards ceremony and open house Tuesday, October 11th. “We recognize citizens and firefighters that have performed above and beyond,” says Saginaw Fire Chief...
recordpatriot.com
Sebewaing Police Department welcomes new officer
Meet Sebewaing’s newest police officer, Garrett Temple. Temple, originally from the Chicago area, knew at a young age that law enforcement was something he wanted to pursue later in life. “I always wanted to be a cop growing up,” Temple said. “Once I got into the Saginaw Township Police...
recordpatriot.com
Meet Your Neighbor: Linda Kennan retired after 33 years as a silicone chemist
Linda Kennan lives in Midland with her husband, John. They’ve been married for 34 years. They have two sons, David and James. Linda’s a graduate of Naperville North High School in Illinois. She earned a bachelor’s in chemistry from the University of Illinois and master’s from Central Michigan University. John’s from Long Island in New York. He’s a retired chemist from Dow Corning.
GISD to host career fair for multiple school support positions
MUNDY TWP, MI -- The Genesee Intermediate School District is hosting a career fair later this month to hire for early childhood and student support positions at full-time and part-time hours. The GISD career fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
Open Letter to Genesee County: No More Holiday Inflatables!
It's time to issue a warning for the holiday season. This isn't about checking Halloween candy or being aware of the latest gift card scam. No, this is... much more important:. Stop putting inflatables in your yard for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas!. NOTHING says "I'm lazy" or "that'll do" quite...
St. Johns mother-daughter duo donates first Capitol X-mas tree from county
Mother-daughter business partners in St. Johns, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, are making Michigan holidays history.
WNEM
Embarking on a new career: Dog in viral post lands himself a job
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. The City of Saginaw is receiving a federal grant worth nearly $350K to help reduce violent crime.
Bay County commissioner facing off against incumbent Beson for 96th House seat
BAY CITY, MI - Two Bay County businessmen are facing off for the 96th House seat during the Nov. 8 election. Democrat Kim Coonan is challenging incumbent and Republican Timothy (Timmy) Beson for the seat, which oversees and represents the residents of Bay County. Coonan is a lifelong Bay City...
Central Michigan Life
Causes, solutions to Mount Pleasant's stray cat crisis
Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs are working to help with the increasing population of stray cats in Mount Pleasant, according to some workers on the front lines of the stray cat crisis. In 2022, 31 community cats were sterilized in Mount Pleasant. Cat advocates said this is the best and the most...
recordpatriot.com
Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
secondwavemedia.com
Avid skateboarder and veteran brings indoor skate park to Bay City’s West Side
Skateboarding started as a way to get out of the office for self-professed workaholic Anthony “AJ” Malenfant. Recently, he skated his way into life as the owner of a new business, Major Skate, at 106 S. Linn St. on Bay City’s West Side. Malenfant’s association with skateboarding...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, October 8
A social media post about a stray dog in Midland County caught the eye of the right person. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Saginaw grant to fight crime will help bolster school security. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT. The City of...
‘Hocus Pocus,’ trick-or-treat with goats and more Halloween events across mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — Looking for fun ways to celebrate the Halloween season with the whole family? From a screening of 90s cult classic “Hocus Pocus” to trick-or-treating with costumed goats, here are some upcoming events to add to your calendar:. Mother Nature’s Halloween Trail. Nature lovers,...
Documents detail former Genesee County school administrator’s relationship with student
FLINT, MI – A scrapbook assembled by Eugene Pratt for one of his prior students in the 1990s contained 69 entries over a six-year span, including several notes the district described as containing language that may be inappropriate between a teacher and a student. The entries included Pratt signing...
WSGW newsman Dave Maurer resigns after 43 years at mid-Michigan station
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Longtime WSGW-790 AM radio journalist Dave Maurer during a Friday, Oct. 7, broadcast announced he would step away from the company where he first began working 43 years ago. Mauer and WSGW station administrators did not immediately return messages from The Saginaw News/MLive Friday seeking...
2 running for a pair of Saginaw Public School Board of Education seats
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI — While it may be one of the few uncontested races for a school board seat countywide, Saginaw Public Schools District has two candidates on the ballot this Nov. 8. Former Saginaw Mayor Joyce J. Seals will be running for re-election for her board of education...
wsgw.com
13-Year-Old Midland Student Accused of Firearm Threat
A 13-year-old Northeast Middle School student has been taken into custody after School Resource Officers were informed of a possible threat made on Monday. The student allegedly made a threat involving the use of a firearm, but police say no firearm has been located and the student didn’t have access to any firearms.
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
