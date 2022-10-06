ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

recordpatriot.com

SEEN: Marching for Midland High Homecoming

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland High School students, parents and alumni gather to march in the school's homecoming parade on Oct. 7, 2022 on Eastlawn Drive and Washington Street in Midland.
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

Volunteers of America Thrift Store now open and accepting donations in Saginaw

THOMAS TWP, MI — A new Volunteers of America Thrift Store is now open and accepting donations in Saginaw County. The new store opened at 5204 Bay Road in Kochville Township in September, and Volunteers of America officials are seeking donations to fill its 27,000-square-foot floor. Acceptable donations include gently used clothing, furniture, home goods and accessories. All proceeds from thrift store sales will support veterans experiencing homelessness and seniors and families in need in Michigan, according to a Volunteers of America news release.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Fire Department Participating in Fire Prevention Week

The week of October 9th through 15th is Fire Prevention Week. As part of this year’s awareness campaign, the Saginaw Fire Department will host their annual awards ceremony and open house Tuesday, October 11th. “We recognize citizens and firefighters that have performed above and beyond,” says Saginaw Fire Chief...
SAGINAW, MI
recordpatriot.com

Sebewaing Police Department welcomes new officer

Meet Sebewaing’s newest police officer, Garrett Temple. Temple, originally from the Chicago area, knew at a young age that law enforcement was something he wanted to pursue later in life. “I always wanted to be a cop growing up,” Temple said. “Once I got into the Saginaw Township Police...
SEBEWAING, MI
Bay County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Bay County, MI
City
Bay City, MI
Bay City, MI
Government
recordpatriot.com

Meet Your Neighbor: Linda Kennan retired after 33 years as a silicone chemist

Linda Kennan lives in Midland with her husband, John. They’ve been married for 34 years. They have two sons, David and James. Linda’s a graduate of Naperville North High School in Illinois. She earned a bachelor’s in chemistry from the University of Illinois and master’s from Central Michigan University. John’s from Long Island in New York. He’s a retired chemist from Dow Corning.
MIDLAND, MI
Central Michigan Life

Causes, solutions to Mount Pleasant's stray cat crisis

Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs are working to help with the increasing population of stray cats in Mount Pleasant, according to some workers on the front lines of the stray cat crisis. In 2022, 31 community cats were sterilized in Mount Pleasant. Cat advocates said this is the best and the most...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, October 8

A social media post about a stray dog in Midland County caught the eye of the right person. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Saginaw grant to fight crime will help bolster school security. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT. The City of...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

13-Year-Old Midland Student Accused of Firearm Threat

A 13-year-old Northeast Middle School student has been taken into custody after School Resource Officers were informed of a possible threat made on Monday. The student allegedly made a threat involving the use of a firearm, but police say no firearm has been located and the student didn’t have access to any firearms.
MIDLAND, MI
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE

