Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Dee Johnson named director of sales for Charles Pointe Hospitality
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles Pointe Hospitality has appointed Dee Johnson to director of sales for the company’s hotels, food services, catering and conference planning. According to Steve Ludwig, director of hospitality for Charles Pointe: “Dee Johnson comes to Charles Pointe with more than 20 years experience...
WVNews
Lady Bugs CEOS holds September meeting
The Lady Bugs, members of the Harrison County Community Education Outreach Service, met at the Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church Sept. 21. The members gain leadership skills and grow as community volunteers while working with others. The meeting was called to order by President Nancy Colvin. Devotion was given by...
WVNews
American Legion Auxiliary Department of West Virginia holds fall workshop
The American Legion Auxiliary Department of West Virginia held its annual fall workshop Sept. 10 at Hilton Garden Inn, Clarksburg. Auxiliary members represented West Virginia’s 63 Auxiliary Units from its 6 districts.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept. sees uptick in COVID-19 vaccine administration
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White said that roughly 80 people have gotten vaccinated through the health department this week, an increase over any week in August or September. While he’s happy with the number, he’s hoping to see more people take advantage of getting the shot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Welcome Where the realignment merry-go-round stops, no one knows
Every decade or so, major college athletics goes through significant conference realignment. For West Virginia University, it feels like 2003 again.
WVNews
North Central West Virginia communities offering variety of Halloween activities this month
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Families can plan for a variety of ways to get spooked throughout Harrison County this Halloween season. Oct. 22 will be City Parks of Clarksburg’s third annual Trunk or Treat. This year’s all-ages event begins at 6 p.m. around the Clarksburg Amphitheater in Veterans Memorial Park and lasts until 8 p.m.
WVNews
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31 holds Sip 'N' Paint gathering
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31, Shinnston held a Sip ‘N’ Paint gathering on Oct. 2 at American Legion Post 31, Shinnston, to raise funds for veterans and community service projects. The instructor for the event was Marsha Greathouse, and there were 15 attendees.
WVNews
Birth announcements
TOLLEY — A daughter, Magnolia Elizabeth Tolley, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, was born Sept. 22, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Emily R. Tolley (Seybert) and Ryan W. Tolley of Bridgeport. Maternal grandparents are Robyn Abraham, Bridgeport, and Joseph Seybert, Bridgeport. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Elizabeth Tolley, Bridgeport. Great-grandparents are Larry and LuWanna Abraham, Reynoldsville, the late Rita and Ronald Seybert, East Brady, Pennsylvania, the late Henry and Midge Tolley, Bridgeport, and the late Cecil and Wanda Hyde, Clarksburg.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Joyce I. Dolan Hunter
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce I. Dolan Hunter passed away October 5, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the fifth child of the late John J. Dolan Sr. and Colleen M. Dolan Emerson, born in St. Mary’s Hospital, Clarksburg WV, on September 7,1956.
WVNews
Bridgeport scores 3 goals in each half in win over Herbert Hoover
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport girls soccer team didn’t wait long (under three minutes) to score its first goal. Less than a minute later, the Indians scored again. By the time halftime came, the Indians had already netted three goals, and they added three more in...
WVNews
B-U boys draw; RCB girls fall; WVU men's soccer, rifle win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The University Hawks and Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers played to a 1-1 sectional tie at Mylan Pharmaceuticals Stadium on Saturday afternoon. “This was one of our first games that we had our full roster of players available for at least most of the match,” B-U coach Mike Donato said. “As the game progressed, we found some balance in our formation and started to pass really well.”
WVNews
Gladys Irene Westfall
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Gladys Irene Westfall, 89, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Fairmont Health and Rehab Center in Fairmont. She was born in Braxton County on June 12, 1933, a daughter of the late Okey Dwight and Nettie (Carroll) Lewis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Jacob Riley Barr, 25, Lumberport, and Hannah Allyse Phillips, 24, Clarksburg.
WVNews
Greenbrier East edges Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Greenbrier East boys soccer team, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AAA, only outshot Bridgeport by three shots on goal. And Bridgeport goalkeeper Levi Crayton saved four shots, including a couple of diving saves, but the Spartans finished twice in their 2-0 win over Bridgeport on Saturday at Wayne Jamison Field.
WVNews
Israel Abanikanda runs for 320 yards, 6 TDs in Pitt's win
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Israel Abanikanda ran for 320 yards to break Tony Dorsett's Pittsburgh record and scored six touchdowns in the Panthers' 45-29 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Dorsett ran for 303 yards in 1975 against Notre Dame. Abanikanda broke the rushing record with a 6-yard carry in...
Comments / 0