Rocky Mount, NC

N.C. Wesleyan kicks off fall fundraising campaign

 3 days ago

N.C. Wesleyan University kicked off its annual fall fundraiser, The Wesleyan Promise Campaign, on Sept. 22 with a goal of raising $325,000.

The campaign will run through the month of October and will be co-chaired by alumni Erin Gall and Kirby Slade. In addition, 37 community volunteers are assisting in the campaign by calling on local businesses and individuals for support.

Gall studied history at N.C. Wesleyan and worked in the Admissions Office for a few years after graduation.

“I came to Wesleyan to get an education and never left because I also found a home in the process,” Gall said.

In 2008, she joined Allegra in Rocky Mount as a customer service representative and has recently been promoted to general manager of the business. She is active in the Rocky Mount Chamber of Commerce and on several local boards, including various committees at N.C. Wesleyan.

Always willing to give back financially to help another student in ways that she herself received 20 years ago, Gall is passionate about co-chairing the fundraising campaign.

Slade was a transfer student when he arrived at N.C. Wesleyan.

“Wesleyan was there for me when I needed them,” he said. “The small classroom sizes and close relationships I was able to develop helped me become more involved in activities and excel in my classes.”

Slade works as the community development officer at Nash UNC Health Care and enjoys finding ways to make a difference in his community. An Enfield native, he also serves on several nonprofit boards in the community and is delighted to see the impact Wesleyan is still making on students, the community and the broader region as it continues to grow.

The Wesleyan Promise Campaign benefits N.C. Wesleyan students through scholarships, technology, facility improvements, lab equipment, safety gear for athletes and more.

To make a gift, regardless of size, visit ncwc.edu/donate or call 252-985-5266.

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

