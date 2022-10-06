Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Wins Smackdown Women’s Title At WWE Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey has become the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion for the second time after tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV. She defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match, making her pass out to a submission hold. This ends the reign of Morgan at at 98 days. She won the...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair managed to defeat Bayley in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules tonight to retain the RAW Women’s title. Even after Damage CTRL attempted to interfere, Belair overcame the odds and won the belt. She hit a KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to take her out of the match, bloodying her face.
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE Extreme Rules Coverage
Hey kids! I’ve been recruited to fill in for the distinguished Scott Slimmer and provide live coverage for WWE’s most extreme night of the year. It’s Philadelphia, it’s extreme, it’ll be a good time!. Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results. Paul Heyman voices over the...
411mania.com
Finn Balor on the Finish to WWE Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns, Wants to Revisit Match With Reigns
– Josh Martinez with Superstar Crossover recently spoke to WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish to the title match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules last year, along with WWE alluding to the Bullet Club, and more. Below are some highlights:. Finn Balor on if...
411mania.com
Sarah Logan Reportedly Returning to WWE
Sarah Logan is reportedly on her way back to WWE after appearing in a segment on Smackdown. Tonight’s show featured a “Valhalla Awaits” segment in which Logan appeared, though her face wasn’t seen. Fightful Select reports that the segments are being used to re-introduce Logan, who has maintained a positive relationship with the company since she was released during the pandemic as part of their budget cuts.
411mania.com
Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’
– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”
411mania.com
Renee Paquette Rumored to be Signing With AEW, WWE Expressed Interest in Her for a Return
– According to a report by Fightful Select, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette is believed to be signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). According to sources within WWE, they believe Paquette is heading to AEW. Additionally, the report noted that Give Me Sport’s Louis Dangoor heard about WWE reaching out...
411mania.com
Pantoja’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Review
October 8th, 2022 | Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. I totally forgot this show was happening tonight. Anyway, Michael Cole and Corey Graves are our new PPV announce duo. Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium. These guys immediately started brawling which is just what I want from them....
411mania.com
Matt Riddle Submits Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Matt Riddle was finally able to settle the score against Seth Rollins tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. The two faced each other in a Fight Pit Match, with former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormeir serving as the special guest referee. It was an intense, tough,...
411mania.com
More On Creative Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown, Note On Pitch Made For New Wrestlers (SPOILERS)
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider have several notes on tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, which is being promoted as the ‘season premiere’. The currently announced lineup includes:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus. * Ricochet vs. Solo Sikoa. * Roman Reigns and Logan...
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Review
Location: Entertainment And Sports Arena, Washington DC. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, William Regal, Chris Jericho. We’re back to another of these things and that does not offer the most inspiration. The series does not seem to be a priority for AEW but the action tends to be rather good. This is also a live show so maybe things can be picked up a little bit from its usual status, which would be appreciated. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
2015 Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away, GoFundMe Set Up, WWE Comments
UPDATE 2: WWE has issued a statement following the passing of 2015 Tough Enough winner Sara Lee today. The company posted to Twitter to acknowledge Lee’s passing, writing:. “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”
411mania.com
WWE Unveils WrestleMania 40 Logo at Extreme Rules
– During tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 event, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler came out to introduce the logo for the upcoming WrestleMania 40 logo for Philadelphia. As previously reported, WrestleMania 40 will emanate from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2024. The event will take place...
411mania.com
Final Act of The Miz Vs. Gritty Comes To An Explosive Finish
In the thrilling conclusion to the recurring saga of The Miz and Gritty during tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules, Miz finally snapped. Gritty, mascot for the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, consistently appeared wherever The Miz was almost all night, trying to establish a level of welcome and camaraderie with the wrestler. Miz was less than appreciative of the gestures, apparently under the impression that this was part of Dexter Lumis’ ongoing antagonism. Lumis was indeed present for the final explosive conclusion of tonight’s arc, albeit not precisely where The Miz assumed him to be.
411mania.com
NXT Wrestler Reportedly In Philadelphia Tonight (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
WWE NXT wrestler Joe Gacy posted a photo of himself traveling into Philadelphia ahead of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV. While this would seem to suggest he’s in the city, it could also be a misdirect. Gacy was one of the names hinted at in the ‘White Rabbit’ QR codes that have been showing up on WWE TV.
411mania.com
Note On Why AEW Booked A Mask vs. Career Match For Andrade El Idolo
As previously reported, a match between Andrade el Idolo and 10 was pulled from tonight’s AEW Rampage due to Andrade being sent home. That happened after a fight between Andrade and Sammy Guevera backstage at Dynamite, the result of a heated social media interaction between the two. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes the match was booked in order to take advantage of social media speculation about Andrade’s future. The match was set to be Andrade’s career in AEW vs. 10’s mask.
411mania.com
Road Dogg Explains Why WWE Canceled Talking Smack
– During the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed why WWE canceled Talking Smack back in July 2017. Road Dogg noted the famous Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Miz promo segment and trying to capitalize off of that momentum, telling McMahon, “This thing that just happened.” However, McMahon responded to Road Dogg, “Oh, where 40,000 people watched?”
411mania.com
Bray Wyatt Revealed as White Rabbit, Returns to WWE at Extreme Rules
– It was a glorious return at WWE Extreme Rules. For months, fans have wondered to the answer behind the mystery of the recent White Rabbit angle, which was finally revealed tonight as Bray Wyatt at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 in Phildalphia. Following the Fight Pit main event match, fans quickly found out the identity of the White Rabbit once they could start hearing once again Wyatt singing, “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands.”
411mania.com
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 10.02.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 10.02.2022 Review. The DKC & Kevin Knight pinned Barrett Brown & Bateman in 8:16 (**¾) Aaron Solo pinned Che Cabrera in 8:31 (**¾) Fred Rosser submitted TJP in 17:20 to retain the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship (***½) —...
411mania.com
Premiere Date, Title Set For VICE’s New Vince McMahon Documentary
It was reported last week that VICE TV is producing a new documentary about Vince McMahon which will air later this month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the documentary is called The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon. It will air on October 18 from 8-10 PM ET, the same time as WWE NXT on Syfy and a special AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite on TBS.
