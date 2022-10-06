Chances are, you're highly familiar with Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag ($38). The versatile wardrobe essential is quite literally famous on social media, particularly TikTok and Instagram. It's become so popular that it's nearly impossible for the brand to keep it in stock. What's more, countless brands have come out with lesser-price dupes to keep up with the crossbody hype. That's all to say, though, that the Everywhere Belt Bag is still highly sought-after, and I completely understand why. Although it sells out often, be sure to check for restocks. If you can't wait that long, the Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag ($58) is a cozy alternative! Ahead, I break down everything you need to know about the popular bag — and why you need it in your life too.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO