hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" Leads This Week's Best Footwear Drops
There are only but a few days left to go in the month of September 2022, and all of your favorite sneaker brands such as. , Jordan Brand, New Balance and others have their eyes set on ringing in the fall season with some coveted collaborations and general launches. But before we sum those up for you, let’s take a little stroll back into last week to comb through all of the action that went down in sneakers.
MLB・
sneakernews.com
Bungee Cord Fasteners Lay Claim To The Nike Air Max Plus
Nothing signals the turn of the season more than the appearance of lace toggles throughout various brands lifestyle silhouettes. Having last touched down on the Air Max 90, the Swoosh is choosing to elect its Tuned Air Plus counterpart to be fitted with the fastening closure system. Remaining slightly disparate...
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 5 "UNC"
Jordan Brand has shown love to the Air Jordan 5 throughout 2022 with collaborations and new colorways from start to finish. Glancing at early 2023 plans, this looks to remain true as University of North Carolina colors will grace the model for the first time. Once again, the iconic color palette is used by the brand, which is only fitting considering the school serves as Michael Jordan’s alma matter.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 For Friends & Family
Since early 2020 speculation surrounding a bright yellow Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 offering has rippled throughout the market after being seen on-foot by Offset a multitude of times. With the silhouettes expected release date come and gone, Jordan Brand has reached out to us directly to confirm the pair is slated solely for friends and family. Since then seldom pairs of the amber-sampled makeover have surfaced, providing our first detailed look at the pair.
sneakernews.com
THE NIKE AIR FORCE 1
Designed by the legendary Bruce Kilgore, the Nike Air Force 1 occupies a special place in the heart of sneaker culture. And while there’s never a bad time to celebrate such an icon, 2022 provides even further cause, as the year marks the silhouette’s 40th Anniversary. Over the...
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches "Glam" Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive
Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Hide N Sneak" Slated For 2023: First Look
Tinker Hatfield's iconic Air Jordan 3 is a shoe that stands the test of time. It has always been extremely popular, and over the last few decades, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways and offerings. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman would come through with some new Air Jordan 3s in 2023. We have been made aware of numerous teasers, and now, there is even an Air Jordan 3 set to drop in kids' sizes only.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” Coming Soon: Best Look Yet
The Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” is dropping next month. One of the most popular Jumpman models of all time is none other than the Air Jordan 11. This is a shoe with a lot of history, and fans have always loved garnering new colorways. Every year, we only get one or two new models, so it’s always special when they get revealed. One of the models dropping this year is a women’s exclusive “Midnight Navy” model that is being prepped for November.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 Revealed: Official Photos
Trophy Room is a sneaker boutique run by Michael Jordan's son Marcus. Over the years, Trophy Room has come through with some amazing Jordan Brand collaborations and while there has been some controversy when it comes to alleged reselling, Trophy Room continues to deliver great shoes. Now, Trophy Room is set to deliver an Air Jordan 7 as a celebration of the silhouette's 30th anniversary.
Hypebae
"I Wasn't Trying To Look Sexy," Doja Cat Responds to Criticism of Gold Makeup Look
Doja Cat has been killing it in the beauty and fashion space, showcasing bold and daring looks with her shaved brows and most recently debuting a gold face-painted look at Paris Fashion Week. In response to her outfit and glam that the star wore to the A.W.A.K.E Mode show in the French capital, haters have commented that the makeup made her “look ugly.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” Rumored Release Date Revealed
This Air Jordan 3 may appeal to Celtics fans. One of the best sneakers of all-time is Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan 3. This shoe from 1988 has received a ton of amazing color schemes over the years, and all of these years later, Jumpman still isn’t done with creating new offerings. They understand that fans are yearning for more, and in 2023, that is exactly what they will deliver to sneakerheads all over the world.
Rihanna Honors DMX With Oversized Sweatshirt Paired With Bike Shorts On Grocery Store Run
More than a year after DMX passed away following a fatal heart attack, Rihanna honored the late hip-hop legend while out and about in West Hollywood. As Rihanna, 34, hit up Bristol Farms on Tuesday (Oct. 4), she stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt bearing the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper’s visage on the front. The memorial shirt had his date of birth and passing on the sleeves, with a pair of crosses flanking both sides. Rihanna paired the oversized sweatshirt with bike shorts and slides for the run. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and her effortless sense of cool.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the TITAN x Air Jordan 2 Low
Manilla-based TITAN is one of the Philippines’ foremost stewards of basketball culture, a position that’s led them to be tapped for multiple Nike and Jordan Brand collabs. Now, TITAN has linked up with the Jumpan again for a new take on the Air Jordan 2 Low — official images of which have just been revealed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “True Blue” Coming Soon: Detailed Look
The “True Blue” aesthetic looks great on the Air Jordan 1. There are some amazing Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways on the horizon. This is a silhouette that Jordan Brand has always given a ton of attention to, so it should come as no surprise that they would want to keep the fun going. This is a silhouette that will forever be iconic, and in 2023, the shoe will be getting some interesting new offerings.
Elton John Purchased a Luxurious Treehouse in Lego-Shaped Glass Building & The Photos are Jaw-Dropping
Sir Elton John and his family are living the dream, in every sense of the term. Now it’s no secret that John is a big real estate buff, purchasing some lavish homes throughout the years. But his latest buy is truly a treasure. He is now the newest resident of King West’s upcoming King Toronto development, a LEGO-like building designed by architect Bjarke Ingels that’s making huge waves in the design world.
I’m a size 4 & my bestie’s a 14 – we tried the same outfits including crop tops & babydoll dresses
TWO women have shared their Princess Polly clothing haul where they slay in the same outfits and have very different sizes. One a size four and the other a size fourteen, the pair try on cute clothing items that can go from day to night. Clothing brand Princess Polly makes...
Fila Releases Tupac Shakur Collection With Grant Hill 2 Sneakers & Clothing Inspired By the Rapper’s Style
In partnership with the Shakur Estate, Fila has launched a special-edition collection of apparel, accessories and footwear to honor one of the most iconic musical artists in history — Tupac Shakur. This marks the first-ever exclusive footwear collaboration for the Shakur Estate with Fila. The exclusive Fila x 2PAC collaboration includes original re-creations of iconic items from Fila’s archives and is inspired by pieces worn by the rap legend. The line ranges from tracksuits, logo-laden T-shirts, camouflage jackets, shorts, and vests, as well as paisley accents symbolic of his bandanas. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FILA (@filausa) The...
I’m a size 14 and recreated a popular Pinterest model’s look using Aerie bargains
A PLUS-SIZE woman has shared a bold and budget-friendly message by recreating a Popular Pinterest look with Aerie items. The woman took it upon herself to shatter bodily expectations and recreate an online photo of a smaller size woman in a trendy outfit on her size 14 frame. Self-described curvy...
Why You Should Buy Lululemon's Viral Everywhere Belt Bag (While It's in Stock)
Chances are, you're highly familiar with Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag ($38). The versatile wardrobe essential is quite literally famous on social media, particularly TikTok and Instagram. It's become so popular that it's nearly impossible for the brand to keep it in stock. What's more, countless brands have come out with lesser-price dupes to keep up with the crossbody hype. That's all to say, though, that the Everywhere Belt Bag is still highly sought-after, and I completely understand why. Although it sells out often, be sure to check for restocks. If you can't wait that long, the Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag ($58) is a cozy alternative! Ahead, I break down everything you need to know about the popular bag — and why you need it in your life too.
Hypebae
De Beers Balances Statement and Minimalism with Latest Jewelry Collection
De Beers Jewellers drops its latest collection of jewelry pieces designed to encourage self-expression through mixed metal designs and hidden codes. The De Beers RVL Collection is comprised of a range of pendants, rings, and bracelets in 18k white gold adorned in diamonds, and black titanium with rose gold accents and a single hidden diamond. Inspired by De Beers’ monogram, the letters “D” and “B” are imprinted and arranged into the metal to form a cryptic code.
