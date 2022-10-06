Volleyball Roundup: Vikings fall to Gates County in five sets

The first time Gates County’s varsity volleyball team opposed Tarboro, the Red Barons swept the Vikings three straight at home.

The rematch took a bit longer.

Tarboro went to a fifth set on its home floor, but Gates reeled off 15 straight points in that final set to take a 25-11, 21-25, 25-6, 19-25, 15-1 triumph in a Four Rivers 1A Conference match on Tuesday.

The Vikings dropped to 4-5 in the league and 7-8 overall, while the Red Barons moved to 8-10 overall and 7-3 in the conference.

Down two sets to one and trailing 6-3 in the fourth set, Tarboro took the lead, 8-7, on four straight points from Jeannaa McNeil. Gates tied it at 8-all on Emma Bright’s serve, but a sideout gave the Vikings the lead for good, and Rylee Mayle followed with four straight points to make it 13-8 before a tap by Kenya Bradley ended the run.

The Barons then served into the net and Clayson Spence used a tap around Maybe at the net to keep the home team in front, 15-11.

A block by Nevaeh Miller on Bright started a three-point run from Aleya Whitfield to make it 22-15. Gates pulled within five points twice and then four (22-18), but a missed kill followed by a dig by Raine Cannon led to a McNeil point that made it 24-19. Another Barons serve into the net gave Tarboro the set and forced a decisive fifth set.

When McNeil smashed a short return on Cannon’s serve to start the final set, it appeared Tarboro had the momentum.

It didn’t last long.

Savannah Riddick served all 15 points for the Barons. The first eight points were highlighted by a tap by Kailyn Wilson and several serve-receive errors by the Vikings, forcing a timeout.

Riddick served three more (which included kills from Wilson) to extend the Barons’ lead to 12-1, and then after a McNeil kill was overruled, Riddick served the final three points, which included her set to Mayle, Wilson and then Mayle again for consecutive kills that ended the match.

A six-point serving run by Riddick gave the Barons a 7-1 lead in the first set, but Zamiya Howell followed with five straight to pull the Vikings within two (8-6).

A kill by Bright followed by six straight points from Kamoree Hayes doubled Gates County’s lead to 16-8, and a Wilson kill and ace from Bright ended the set.

The teams traded the lead through the first seven service rotations of the second set before a five-point run by McNeil gave her team an 11-5 lead.

Gates battled back behind Hayes’ three points to get within two (18-16) but Tarboro was able to keep its advantage and the final point from 4 evened the match at a set each.

A McNeil kill made it 2-1 Gates in the third set, but the Barons were able to pull away behind Wilson and Hayes and a multitude of missed kills and unforced errors by the Vikings. An eight-point flurry at the serving line from Bright made 21-4, Jaelynn Lawrence smacked a kill which hit the back line, Mayle added a kill and a serve-receive miscue put the visitors ahead two sets to one.

Southern Nash 3, Bunn 2

The Ladybirds trailed two sets to one before rallying for a five-set victory over the Wildcats in Big East 2A/3A Conference play on Tuesday, 25-21, 23-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-7.

Southern Nash’s middles were key elements to win the match, according to head coach Melanie Hicks. Addison Brumfield had seven kills and six blocks, while Tabatha Tomaszewski had seven kills and 16 blocks. Natalie Price followed with five kills. Carlee Beckham had 28 assists and seven blocks.

“It took a lot of fight to come back and win,” Hicks said.

Nash Central 3, Northern Nash 1

The Bulldogs improved to 9-2 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference and 13-4 overall with taking three of four sets against Northern Nash on Tuesday, 25-10, 25-10, 22-25, 25-19.

The Knights fell to 2-9 in the league and 5-9 overall.

North Edgecombe 3, RMP 0

The Warriors improved to 8-6 overall and 7-5 in the Tar Roanoke 1A Conference with a sweep over Rocky Mount Prep (0-12, 0-12).

NECP 3, South Creek 1

The Lady Huskies improved to 3-5 in the Four Rivers 1A Conference and 3-5 overall by taking three of four sets against South Creek (4-11 overall, 2-7 Four Rivers).

JP II 3, FCS 0

Faith Christian School fell three sets to none against John Paul II Catholic on Tuesday, 25-22, 25-16, 25-14, in a non conference match.

The Patriots dropped to 9-9 overall while JP II improved to 17-5.

RMA 3, K-V 0

Rocky Mount Academy improved to 21-1 overall with a straight-sets sweep over Kerr-Vance Academy on Tuesday.

Mackenzie Davis led the Eagles with 10 kills while Berkley Miller added eight kills and Ella Corey provided five.

Miller had five aces while Corey added four and Alex Gardner and McKenna Rogers chipped in three each. Gardner contributed six kills.