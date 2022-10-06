ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police forge ties with local residents

By By NANCY WEST-BRAKE Telegram Correspondent
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

National Night Out with the Rocky Mount Police Department took place Tuesday night on the lawn of the Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station.

An enthusiastic crowd enjoyed music, games, free food and the chance to interact with police officers, who were there in multiple capacities.

Police Chief Robert Hassell said this was the second year the department has held the event in this location and in the fall, rather than in the hotter temperatures of August.

“We used to hold it all over in different community locations, but I like this better,” Hassell sad. “It shows a more uniformed community and lets us group all our resources in one spot to offer more.”

Hassell said in a written statement that National Night Out was “meant to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, providing a great opportunity to bring police and residents together under positive circumstances.”

School Resource Officer de la Fuentes of Baskerville Elementary was spotted dancing along with McGruff the Crime Dog and a group of pre-teens and seniors, illustrating Hassell’s point.

Youngsters played a giant checkers game on the lawn, played video games inside and outside a van from Level Up Gaming Theater and danced to “The Electric Slide,” one of many songs played by DJ Uncle Mike. Hot dogs, popcorn, pickles and cake were given out, and a van from Webby’s shaved ice was nearby.

Hovering over the crowd and occasionally making loudspeaker announcements was one of the police department’s two drones, part of a program that was implemented three months ago.

Senior Police Officer Michael Mills, one of two department pilots along with Cpl. John DeNotter, said he is hyped about the $30,000 drone technology package, which he said has been a tremendous boost to the department as far as supplementing resources and increasing officer safety.

“The larger drone is used for surveillance, search and rescue, high-risk warrant situations and to help find missing persons,” Mills said, adding that the drone recently was used to find a person with dementia who had wandered into the woods.

Mills displayed several views transmitted by the drone to a hand-held unit, including an infrared mode showing heat signatures from the crowd.

“It can fly in pitch darkness and has a flood light that can be operated remotely,” Mills said. “And it has the capacity to track a vehicle once targeted and follow it.”

Mills said the drone can be tapped into by two controllers, making it possible to transfer its operation from one pilot to another once it passes into another area.

Mills said the drone is also capable of carrying 20 pounds of equipment, such as life vests or cell phones, both of which could be delivered to people in water or in situations where it is not safe or possible for an officer to reach them.

Mills said the drone had been operated by members of Explorer Post 774, which he oversees. The Explorers are under the umbrella of the Boy Scouts but are open to boys and girls ages 13-18 who are interested in law enforcement careers.

Several Explorer police cadets were at the event helping with a recruitment table. The cadets, Mills said, will soon be helping at a felony traffic stop, learning police techniques such as taking suspects out of cars and restraining them if necessary.

Mills said there are still a few openings for young people interested in joining Explorer Post 774. He can be contacted through the non-emergency number of the police department at 252-972-1443.

Representatives of a number of community agencies such as the Rocky Mount Housing Authority, Edgecombe Community College and the Opportunities Industrialization Center were present to offer information about their programs and services.

Sarah A. Harrison, senior property manager of the Rocky Mount Housing Authority, was taking applications for low-income housing. Harrison said the Housing Authority oversees 756 units in the city, of which about 97 percent are occupied. About 20 units are vacant, Harrison said, but there is a waiting list. Applicants are screened for criminal backgrounds and rental history, but Harrison said that a criminal record is not a reason for automatic denial.

“Everyone deserves a second chance,” she said.

The OIC mobile unit, manned by Nurse Practitioner Tonya Hasty and Terrence Roberson, was parked alongside the lawn, offering free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings.

“This is like a primary care doctor’s office,” Hasty said, explaining that the van goes out once a week to different communities in Nash and Edgecombe counties.

The van, which has been operating a few months, has two exam rooms, a bathroom, office space and a wheelchair lift. Its services are not free but are billed to insurance, Hasty said, with Roberson adding that it is a great benefit to people who have transportation restrictions.

More information on the OIC mobile unit, including a schedule of neighborhood visits, can be found on the OIC’s Facebook page.

Comments / 1

