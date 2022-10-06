Girls Golf: Gamble, Ladybirds win Big East title

Southern Nash completed a wire-to-wire trip to a Big East 2A/3A Conference championship in girls golf on Monday at Brevofield Golf Links in Wake Forest.

In the final match of the season, the Ladybirds finished first again with a team score of 292 over 18 holes.

Bunn was second with 312, followed by Nash Central with 336 and Franklinton with 370.

Rocky Mount, Northern Nash, Roanoke Rapids and Louisburg did not field golf teams this season.

For the season, Southern Nash finished with a collective team score of 863, a whopping 102 shots better than Bunn (965). Nash Central was third with 1,012, followed by Franklinton (1,090).

Mackenzie Gamble set the pace for the field again in the season finale for Southern Nash. She finished with 40-50–90, which included playing her first six holes even par and a birdie on the second hole.

“Mackenzie had a very consistent season,” said SN head coach Scott Collie. “She had knee surgery in January and was only cleared for golf-related activities in August. She has played very well for most of the season.”

Gamble’s efforts earned her all-conference recognition as she finished with an individual score of 212 for the regular season.

She was joined on the all-conference team by teammates Tabatha Tomaszewski, Jasmine Horrigan, Mercedes Ledbetter and Audrey Jones.

Tomaszweski (49-51–100), who placed third with a season total of 247; Horrigan (51-51–102), who was fourth with a season total of 253; Ledbetter (49-56–105), who was sixth with a season total of 265; and Jones (57-51–108), who finished eighth in the season standings at 274.

Nash Central’s scorers included Maci Worrells (49-53–101), Layla Lafferty (54-59–113), Noa Garcia Vina (61-61–122) and Lainey Harris (62-63–125).

Worrells (seventh in the league at 271), Lafferty (ninth at 282) and Kaylee Faile (tied for 10th at 288 with Franklinton’s Jillian Ayers) also earned all-conference honors for the Bulldogs.

The final members of the all-conference team included Amber Bushner of Bunn (243, second overall to Gamble) and Emma Sanders of Bunn (257, fifth overall).

Gamble, Bushner, Tomaszewski, Horrigan, Sanders, Ledbetter, Worrells, Jones and Lafferty have qualified for the Class 3A East Regional and the Class 1A/2A East Regional.

The 3A East Regional is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at Reedy Creek in Four Oaks. The 1A/2A East Regional will be held the same day at Goldsboro Municipal Golf Course.

“It has been a very good year for our team, not only because we had five players make all-conference, but we have six players on the team and all six of their scores counted in a match at some point this season,” Collie said. “They have worked hard and improved steadily, and we are looking forward to regionals and are hopeful we can have some state qualifiers.”