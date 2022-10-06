ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Minister calls for emphasis on community development with rescue funds

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
 3 days ago

The senior pastor at Truth Tabernacle Ministries used the speaker’s podium at a town hall-like public input session to call for the City of Rocky Mount to allocate federal American Rescue Plan funding for community development.

Haywood Parker emphasized spending money to increase homeownership and to have a change in mindset with some leadership development and community programs.

The input session was held on Monday evening at the church, which is in City Council Ward 3, which is represented by Councilman Richard Joyner.

The session was the fifth of 10 in which the municipality is seeking to find out from residents how they believe more than $5.25 million of yet-to-be-spent rescue plan funds should be allocated.

The American Rescue Plan Act was successfully advocated by the Biden White House to provide roughly $1.9 trillion in additional relief to deal with the continued effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

The municipality received more than $11.52 million via the act but technically only has spent nearly $1.27 million of that amount for COVID-related premium pay for essential municipal employees. Generally, premium pay is additional pay provided to employees for working certain types of hours or under certain types of conditions.

The previous City Council has already marked $3 million for affordable housing and $2 million for redeveloping downtown.

Parker said Monday that as he thinks about how rescue plan funds can be used, “I think about the complexity of systemic racism, the complexity of the problem that we have. So it is multi-layer.

“So if you’re looking at housing as one of the problems, you also have to think about what causes that — and then what perpetuates that,” he said.

In recommending rescue plan funding be given toward some kind of leadership development program, Parker said he believes one question is how to change the mindset. Another question is how to change the ability of people to control their own neighborhood and to bring excellence into their own neighborhood because until the consciousness of change can be gotten down to, there will continue to be problems.

Parker said one can fix a house, but if one puts the same mindset in the house, then one will just undo what one did with the house.

He spoke of a $50,000 grant having been provided by the Winston-Salem-based Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation to bring leadership development into the community.

“And we’re looking at what we call the next level of leadership program that not only would impact this neighborhood, but neighborhoods across this city,” he said. “The challenge of it is it takes funds, it takes time and it takes dollars to sustain such a program.”

He made clear that as he thinks about the opportunity with affordable housing, the community is what he would call very transient because the community is constantly changing.

“We have to bring some stability to that — and the only way we can do that is homeownership,” he said.

Parker made clear he believes the only way that can be done is to get some dollars that would help people, particularly like Mary Warren and other senior citizens who want to remain in the community but who also want to feel safe.

Warren, who spoke earlier during the public input session and has long lived in the area where Truth Tabernacle Ministries is located, said while affordable housing is being talked about, she believes senior citizens need to be put in a different category.

“We have renters and homeowners,” Warren said.

She spoke of an issue stemming from senior citizens who own their homes.

“We live on a fixed income — and we don’t have the money for the repairs,” Warren said.

Warren said as a result, she and her fellow senior citizens have been next to being homeless due to being unable to afford to pay for structural upgrades.

She also told of having long worked for a complex for senior citizens and of always seeing people waiting for deaths to occur so they could get on the list for eligibility to become residents there.

“And we have a serious, serious problem with affordable housing for seniors,” she said.

Phillip Jones, the director of the Tar River Community Development Corp., has been speaking at public input sessions and he also spoke at the one on Monday at Truth Tabernacle Ministries.

Jones said the Tar River CDC is seeking $350,000 via the municipality to use for a community center to provide a central location to house all of its programs, which include book clubs, chess clubs and workshops about finance, to further reach the community and provide a safe space for people to come.

Jones also said he believes the municipality should use rescue plan funds to pay the outstanding taxes on — and the outstanding assessments owed for having cut weeds at — the locations of abandoned houses and vacant lots.

Jones said he believes those taxes and assessments are more than likely never going to be paid and will keep being passed on to heirs.

“Some of these people have never even seen Rocky Mount,” he said of those heirs. “And we should just go ahead and free all of that up so that it can be more invested into the city — and there can be more availability for everyone to own a home or rent a home.”

People wanting to provide input online about how the more than $5.25 million of yet-to-be-spent rescue plan funds should be allocated and also wanting to see the schedule of the five remaining public input meetings can go to the municipality’s website at https://rockymountnc.gov/.

