Out and About Calendar starting Oct. 6, 2022

Thursday, Oct. 6

James Sprunt Community College 2nd annual part-time job fair Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on James Sprunt’s campus in the Strickland Building. Each day five employers who have positions that require less than 30 hours per week will be featured.

Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Local residents will have the opportunity to get a first look at a powerful new documentary about how the nuisance lawsuits against Smithfield Foods in North Carolina impacted a North Carolina family farmer. An advance screening of Hog Farmer: The Trials of Joey Carter is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ed Emory Auditorium, located at 165 Agriculture Drive, Kenansville, N.C. This event will include a panel discussion featuring Joey Carter, Rep. Jimmy Dixon, and others.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Help raise money for a series of community events with a day of BBQ cook-offs, car shows and live entertainment at the Hog Wild Cook Off and Car Show.

The Women of Wallace Expo will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event celebrates local women owned businesses. For more information contact the Wallace Chamber of Commerce.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Peniel PFWB Church will host Homecoming Service with guest speaker Joseph Tew and special singing by Bobby Herring on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10:45 a.m. lunch will follow the service.

Monday, Oct. 10

Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.

Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.

Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.

Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.

The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host a “County Wide Fields of Faith” on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 7-8 p.m. at the East Duplin Football Field. The event will feature student testimonies, live music and fellowship. All churches, youth groups, students and families are invited.

Thursday, Oct. 13

The Tuscarora Council, BSA, will honor Ben Seegars, CEO of Seegars Fence Company, with the 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award on Oct. 13 at The Maxwell Center. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call 919-734-1714.

The Duplin County Beekeepers will host a meeting on Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. in the Ed Emory Auditorium at the Lois G. Britt Agricultural Service Center, located at 165 Agricultural Drive, Kenansville.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Wallace Parks and Pet Friends of Duplin County present Pet Day in the Park on Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clement Street Park in Wallace. There will be a Pet costume contest, family fun, food trucks, games and more!

The Fall Music Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m., at the Duplin Events Center. The all-day event will feature a variety live entertainment kicking off at 11:30 a.m. with Russ Varnell and the Too Country Band, followed by Nashville singer and song writer Jada Vance at 4 p.m., and will close the night with the Band of Oz taking the stage from 7 to 10 p.m. Food trucks, drinks, winery and craft booths will be on site. DJ Mike Ashly will be outside spinning tunes until the main attraction starts.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Alzheimer’s Association — Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimers, raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The walk will be at Hines Farm Park in Jacksonville, NC. Check-in is at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The walk starts at 10:30 a.m.

To sign up or to learn more visit act.alz.org/jacksonvillenc or call 800-272-3900.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Duplin County Agribusiness Fair is a fun-filled annual celebration for the whole family. This year, the fair is scheduled for Oct. 21-23. Join the fun with carnival rides, ag exhibits and one of a kind food vendors at the Duplin Events Center.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Cabin Lake’s second annual Trunk or Treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, 5-7 p.m. at 220 Cabin Lake Road., Pink Hill, N.C. The event is free to the public. To register your truck for the event call 910-298-3648. They are also doing a half and half drawing to raise funds for a Thanksgiving dinner, and raffling off a handmade tray made by the Woerner family.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

The Duplin County Library will host their 5th annual Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6:30-9 p.m.at the Duplin Events Center, located on 195 Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville.

Saturday, Oct. 29

The Down Home Duplin ‘Falling Into Fall’ Festival will be on Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Duplin Events Center. The festival will feature a hayride, costume contest, games, candy, a bouncy house, face painting, a cake walk, food trucks, music, a train ride, an outdoor movie, and a silent auction from which all proceeds will be used to provide Thanksgiving meals to children in need in Duplin County. Admission to the event is free, but there will be a cost to some activities and concessions.

On Oct. 29 from 2 -5 p.m. join the Warsaw Recreational Center for a free event hosted at the Warsaw Recreational Center. There will be informational booths, community leaders, free food vendors, ice cream, snow crème, bouncy houses, games, music, special guests, and much more.

Second annual Pickles, Pigs, and Swigs Fall Festival will be held on Oct. 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 100 N. Center Street in Mount Olive. The event will feature pickles, craft beer, BBQ plates, live music bands, antique tractor displays, pickle train rides and vendors. Proceeds benefit the Mount Olive Downtown Development Corporation.

Monday, Oct. 31

Faison will have a Trunk or Treat event on Monday, Oct. 31. Faison Recreation is accepting donations and welcomes businesses, churches and friends who would like to participated and fill out the lot for the children. For information, call 910-267-0115.

Warsaw’s Spooktacular Trunk or Treat will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

at Front Street in Warsaw. Front Street will close to traffic at 5:45 p.m. from College Street to Hill Street under the direction of the Warsaw Police Department.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.

Ongoing

The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.

The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.

Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.

Contact Ena Sellers at esellers@apgenc.com to add a community event to the calendar.

