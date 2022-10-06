State funds boost commercial development in Nashville

The Nashville Town Council made moves Tuesday night to bring the Nashville Junction revitalization project closer to its completion.

State Sen. Lisa Stone Barnes, R-Nash, stopped by the meeting and presented Mayor Brenda Brown with a giant symbolic check representing the distribution of $365,000 in state funds to the town.

Town Manager Randy Lansing told the council the money will be used to pave the grounds of the old lumber yard to create parking spaces for more than 100 vehicles.

In a related item, the council unanimously approved an ordinance annexing Nashville Junction into the town’s Downtown Municipal Service District.

Properties in the municipal service district are levied an additional 10 cents per $100 of assessed value on property in the district for downtown revitalization efforts, infrastructure improvements, special projects and business promotion.

Michael Hurt submitted an application to the town to annex 306 W. Railroad St. and 723 S. Barnes St. into the Nashville Downtown Municipal Service District, Lansing said.

The Nashville Junction is a public-private partnership between Hurt and the town. Nashville Junction will rehabilitate the century-old former Nashville Building Supply and surrounding property to create a building with 12 commercial suites, a farmers market, public parking lot, pavilion and an audience area. Hurt also plans to build apartment complexes adjacent to the area.

In other business, the council approved a permit for the town to hold its annual Children’s Christmas Bike Parade and Downtown Christmas Celebration.

The event will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Director Koy Worrell said the event will affect traffic on West Washington Street between Alston and Boddie streets and Boddie Street between Church and Washington streets.

“Along Washington Street, there will be activities such as crafts, snacks, inflatables, vendors, live entertainment and food trucks. At 5:30 p.m., there will be a tree-lighting ceremony by the battleship on Washington Street,” Worrell told the council.

“What I love about it is that it is all about the children, all the bicycles decorated, nothing political,” Brown said.

In other business, the council voted unanimously to extend the deadline for the town’s logo design competition and to allow for residents outside the town to participate in the contest.

The winner of the design contest will win $500. It was noted that several high school art programs have expressed an interest in participating in the competition. No specific deadline for submissions was mentioned in the discussion.