Edgecombe deputies seek suspect who fled after car chase

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Zebulon man considered to be armed and dangerous who avoided capture following a vehicle collision.

An off-duty Edgecombe County deputy witnessed a vehicle collision Monday at the intersection of Sunset Avenue Extension and Anaconda Road.

As responding units were arriving at the site of the collision, they were notified that one of the vehicles involved in the accident had just passed a deputy on Anaconda Road heading toward Tarboro.

The deputy got behind the vehicle and activated the cruiser’s emergency equipment, but the driver of the vehicle failed to stop. A vehicle pursuit ensued around Tarboro, ending behind a residence on Cypress Street, when the driver jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot.

Deputies gave chase and unsuccessfully attempted to locate the driver.

Through an investigation, it was determined the collision was the result of a domestic incident and the driver was identified as 27-year-old Daijun Moody of Zebulon.

Warrants were issued for multiple driving violations including felony flee to elude arrest and felony possession of cocaine.

Anyone with information about Moody’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 252-641-7911.

Moody has an extensive criminal history, according to the state Department of Public Safety criminal offender website, including convictions for possession of a firearm by a felon, two for common law robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny from a person and a parole revocation.