ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

Edgecombe deputies seek suspect who fled after car chase

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUnaU_0iNvD3GW00

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Zebulon man considered to be armed and dangerous who avoided capture following a vehicle collision.

An off-duty Edgecombe County deputy witnessed a vehicle collision Monday at the intersection of Sunset Avenue Extension and Anaconda Road.

As responding units were arriving at the site of the collision, they were notified that one of the vehicles involved in the accident had just passed a deputy on Anaconda Road heading toward Tarboro.

The deputy got behind the vehicle and activated the cruiser’s emergency equipment, but the driver of the vehicle failed to stop. A vehicle pursuit ensued around Tarboro, ending behind a residence on Cypress Street, when the driver jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot.

Deputies gave chase and unsuccessfully attempted to locate the driver.

Through an investigation, it was determined the collision was the result of a domestic incident and the driver was identified as 27-year-old Daijun Moody of Zebulon.

Warrants were issued for multiple driving violations including felony flee to elude arrest and felony possession of cocaine.

Anyone with information about Moody’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 252-641-7911.

Moody has an extensive criminal history, according to the state Department of Public Safety criminal offender website, including convictions for possession of a firearm by a felon, two for common law robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny from a person and a parole revocation.

Comments / 6

Related
cbs17

Armed felon kidnaps, assaults woman in Johnston County, police say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a Johnston County town said they arrested an armed man who kidnapped and assaulted a woman this week. The incident happened on Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of Ray Street in Selma, according to a news release from Selma police.
SELMA, NC
WITN

Three arrested in connection to hotel shooting

BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting that left a victim injured at a Super 8 located at 7568 NC-48. The Rocky Mount Police Department initially reported the shooting happened at the EP Mart on NC 4. Police say four search warrants were executed at three hotels in the Goldrock area.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarboro, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Tarboro, NC
County
Edgecombe County, NC
Zebulon, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Zebulon, NC
Edgecombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Cash drawer, 2 suspects found after store armed robbery near Roanoke Rapids, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery early Wednesday. Shortly after midnight, deputies said they were called to the Speedway Convenience Store at the intersection of Thelma and Bolling roads, just west of Roanoke Rapids, in reference to an armed robbery.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Daijun Moody#Moody
WITN

Rocky Mount Police Department investigating shooting

Rocky Mount, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured. Around 1:00 a.m. on October 7, Michael Mills was dropping off a passenger at the Red Roof Inn in Goldrock when an unknown male exited the hotel and shot Mills int the shoulder. After Mills was shot the passenger and the assailant stole Mills vehicle. Mills fled on foot to the nearby EP Mart and called 911.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deploys security cameras to deter crime, aid investigations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has recently deployed several community-based security cameras which they say will help deter crime and assist investigators in high-call volume areas of Pitt County. Sheriff Paula Dance announced on Friday the recent deployment of the cameras. They are mounted to existing poles and are broadcasting and […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office adds security cameras in key areas

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say several community-based security cameras are coming to Pitt County areas where a lot of calls are recorded. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says the deployment of the cameras is to help deter crime and help investigators in solving major crimes. The cameras are mounted to existing poles and are broadcasting and recording 24 hours a day.
PITT COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

2 Alamance County men charged in serial break-in spree: OCSO

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Alamance County men are facing multiple charges related to a series of break-ins, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. An investigator with the OCSO took out warrants against Patrick Crisp, 44, of Haw River, and Jaquacey Smith, 25, of Burlington. The two men are accused of committing a series […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man dies from north Raleigh motorcycle crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Friday night after crashing a motorcycle he was driving, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said Alexander Cudney, 35, was traveling west at a high rate of speed, lost control of the motorcycle and collided into a tree around 7:16 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Millbrook Road and Dantree Place. Authorities pronounced Cudney dead at the scene.
RALEIGH, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy