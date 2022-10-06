Read full article on original website
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
lansingcitypulse.com
From the motorcycle to the stage
Five years ago, Rose Jangmi Cooper was doing her thing when she heard the dramatic call of the theater muses. She’d been known in the Lansing area for years as the woman who rode around on a motorcycle singing (in tune) at the top of her lungs. It was her enjoyment, and she didn’t care what anyone else thought.
The Legendary Film, TV Actor & Former Wrestler ‘Mr. T’ Shares A Spiritual Message on Sunday Oct 9th at Chicago’s Historic Cosmopolitan Church
There’s a familiar adage which states that ‘you can’t teach a mature soul new tricks’! The iconic ‘Mr. T’ begs to differ! In fact, he’s calling any and everyone who has sometimes struggled with their faith during challenging times! There is a unique religious spiritual vision of the word of God coming to Chicago’s Southside! Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr., the Pastor, and membership of the Bronzeville-based Cosmopolitan Community Church are pleased to announce a special ‘Champion of Christ’ with deep Chicago roots will preach a magnificent motivating morning message. Faith Festivities kick off on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 10:45am, at 5249 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL. All are invited!
Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Charlie Wilson to Headline Chicago Urban League’s 61st Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner
The Chicago Urban League’s 61st annual Golden Fellowship Dinner (GFD) will be held on Saturday, November 5, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, 301 E. North Water St. This week, via an exciting social media video, Chicago Urban League President and CEO Karen Freeman-Wilson announced award-winning R&B singer, songwriter and musician Charlie Wilson (also known as “Uncle Charlie”) as the headline performer.
Chicago to celebrate the late legendary Bernie Mac
On Thursday, fans of the late Bernie Mac will gather to laughter to the honor the legendary funnyman.
10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario
I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
Fred Hampton Jr.’s mentee says Black community needs to adopt veganism
It means more than a meal for Elihu Israel. When you walk through the doors of Vegan World Cafe on the West Sside of Chicago and see a mural of him and his wife Latricia Estese on the left wall, a calming spirit already touches your soul. A mentee of...
A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City
Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
19 Hour Michigan-Chicago Train Trip From Hell
Imagine thinking "we'll take the train to Chicago it'll be hassle-free!" Not so much for passengers boarding in Pontiac trying to get to Chicago. The train left for the 5.5 hour trip about 6 o'clock in the morning Friday 10/7/2022. Plagued with electrical issues, the train eventually made it to Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Jackson, MI with multiple delays. Just outside of Jackson, MI a medical stop was requested. It was there passengers said it smelled like burning rubber -- that's when the Amtrak train lost power.
Passengers flee train during 19-hour ride from Michigan to Chicago
Passengers stuck on an Amtrak train say there was no electricity, heat, bathrooms or food during a roughly 19-hour journey from Pontiac to Chicago. Many of them fled the train before it even reached its destination. Wolverine Train 351 first left Michigan around 6 a.m. Friday for the scheduled 5½...
newcity.com
A Killer and A Movie: When Two Brutal Murders Brought Fear to Chicago
On October 18, 1955, two weeks before Halloween, the naked, dead bodies of three boys, two brothers aged eleven and thirteen, and another boy aged fourteen, were found in the forest preserve near the border of the city’s Northwest Side. They had been bound, gagged with tape, sexually assaulted and murdered. Little more than a year later, the naked, frozen bodies of two sisters, aged fifteen and thirteen, were found in a wooded creek bed just outside of Chicago’s Southwest Side. While the city had seen its share of crime, it had been largely confined to gangsters or in ethnic enclaves. Both crimes were committed in neighborhoods known for quiet bungalows. Not only were the children murdered, the two crimes were sexual in nature. Despite massive investigations where an estimated 4,300 people were interviewed, the killers from both crimes remained at large. Doors were locked. Shades were drawn. Children who had previously played in the streets were kept inside. Chicago’s land of “Leave It to Beaver” became “The Town That Dreaded Sundown.” Perhaps the first time in its history, the average Chicago family lived in fear.
Train Ride From Hell FINALLY Arrives In Chicago From Michigan
You know a train ride is bad when its passengers are abandoning the train, practically in the middle of nowhere, before they reach their destination. But honestly, when you hear about this train ride from Hell... I might be so inclined to have abandoned "ship" as well. It was a...
howafrica.com
Profiling Alexa Canady, The First African American To Become A Neurosurgeon
Dr. Alexa Irene Canady broke gender and colour barriers by becoming the first American woman and first black person to become a neurosurgeon. Canady was born in Lansing, Michigan in 1950 to Elizabeth Hortense Canady and Dr. Clinton Canady, Jr., a dentist – her father from the Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry and her mother from Fisk University.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: New Pullman restaurant looking to employ veterans
Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:. Memo’s Hot Dogs, A Pilsen Mainstay For 65 Years, Closes Amid Showdown With City Over Mural: The city...
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
nypressnews.com
Rochester reaches $12M settlement for Daniel Prude’s kids, after Chicago man died in police custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — City officials agreed to pay $12 million to the children of Daniel Prude, a Black man from Chicago who died after police held him down until he stopped breathing after encountering him running naked through the snowy streets of Rochester, New York. A federal judge...
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Common(Sense)’s Debut Album ‘Can I Borrow A Dollar?’ Turns 30 Years Old!
On this day in 1992, Chicago Hip-Hop legend Common, who was known as “Common Sense,” released his debut LP Can I Borrow A Dollar? Common delivered a debut that can be set apart from any other album he’s released. As one of Chicago’s first mainstream Hip Hop albums, this album exhibits an unorthodox approach to conscious rap. With very little connection to the boom-bap scene thriving in New York, Common was able to forge his unique style and stand out among a sea of Afrocentric, for-the-cause MCs, subsequently putting Chi-Town on the map.
fox32chicago.com
Silenced Prey: Chicago's unsolved strangulation murders of women
Since 1955, at least 51 women have been strangled to death in Chicago. Many of these cases have gone unsolved for years. FOX 32's Anita Padilla speaks with retired CPD detective Gerald Hamilton who still searches for answers.
WWMTCw
FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
