Lansing, MI

lansingcitypulse.com

From the motorcycle to the stage

Five years ago, Rose Jangmi Cooper was doing her thing when she heard the dramatic call of the theater muses. She’d been known in the Lansing area for years as the woman who rode around on a motorcycle singing (in tune) at the top of her lungs. It was her enjoyment, and she didn’t care what anyone else thought.
LANSING, MI
The Crusader Newspaper

The Legendary Film, TV Actor & Former Wrestler 'Mr. T' Shares A Spiritual Message on Sunday Oct 9th at Chicago's Historic Cosmopolitan Church

There’s a familiar adage which states that ‘you can’t teach a mature soul new tricks’! The iconic ‘Mr. T’ begs to differ! In fact, he’s calling any and everyone who has sometimes struggled with their faith during challenging times! There is a unique religious spiritual vision of the word of God coming to Chicago’s Southside! Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr., the Pastor, and membership of the Bronzeville-based Cosmopolitan Community Church are pleased to announce a special ‘Champion of Christ’ with deep Chicago roots will preach a magnificent motivating morning message. Faith Festivities kick off on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 10:45am, at 5249 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL. All are invited!
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Charlie Wilson to Headline Chicago Urban League's 61st Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner

The Chicago Urban League’s 61st annual Golden Fellowship Dinner (GFD) will be held on Saturday, November 5, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, 301 E. North Water St. This week, via an exciting social media video, Chicago Urban League President and CEO Karen Freeman-Wilson announced award-winning R&B singer, songwriter and musician Charlie Wilson (also known as “Uncle Charlie”) as the headline performer.
CHICAGO, IL
Vogue Magazine

A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City

Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WFNT

19 Hour Michigan-Chicago Train Trip From Hell

Imagine thinking "we'll take the train to Chicago it'll be hassle-free!" Not so much for passengers boarding in Pontiac trying to get to Chicago. The train left for the 5.5 hour trip about 6 o'clock in the morning Friday 10/7/2022. Plagued with electrical issues, the train eventually made it to Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Jackson, MI with multiple delays. Just outside of Jackson, MI a medical stop was requested. It was there passengers said it smelled like burning rubber -- that's when the Amtrak train lost power.
JACKSON, MI
newcity.com

A Killer and A Movie: When Two Brutal Murders Brought Fear to Chicago

On October 18, 1955, two weeks before Halloween, the naked, dead bodies of three boys, two brothers aged eleven and thirteen, and another boy aged fourteen, were found in the forest preserve near the border of the city’s Northwest Side. They had been bound, gagged with tape, sexually assaulted and murdered. Little more than a year later, the naked, frozen bodies of two sisters, aged fifteen and thirteen, were found in a wooded creek bed just outside of Chicago’s Southwest Side. While the city had seen its share of crime, it had been largely confined to gangsters or in ethnic enclaves. Both crimes were committed in neighborhoods known for quiet bungalows. Not only were the children murdered, the two crimes were sexual in nature. Despite massive investigations where an estimated 4,300 people were interviewed, the killers from both crimes remained at large. Doors were locked. Shades were drawn. Children who had previously played in the streets were kept inside. Chicago’s land of “Leave It to Beaver” became “The Town That Dreaded Sundown.” Perhaps the first time in its history, the average Chicago family lived in fear.
CHICAGO, IL
howafrica.com

Profiling Alexa Canady, The First African American To Become A Neurosurgeon

Dr. Alexa Irene Canady broke gender and colour barriers by becoming the first American woman and first black person to become a neurosurgeon. Canady was born in Lansing, Michigan in 1950 to Elizabeth Hortense Canady and Dr. Clinton Canady, Jr., a dentist – her father from the Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry and her mother from Fisk University.
LANSING, MI
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: New Pullman restaurant looking to employ veterans

Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:. Memo’s Hot Dogs, A Pilsen Mainstay For 65 Years, Closes Amid Showdown With City Over Mural: The city...
CHICAGO, IL
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.3 Lite FM

There's An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Common(Sense)'s Debut Album 'Can I Borrow A Dollar?' Turns 30 Years Old!

On this day in 1992, Chicago Hip-Hop legend Common, who was known as “Common Sense,” released his debut LP Can I Borrow A Dollar? Common delivered a debut that can be set apart from any other album he’s released. As one of Chicago’s first mainstream Hip Hop albums, this album exhibits an unorthodox approach to conscious rap. With very little connection to the boom-bap scene thriving in New York, Common was able to forge his unique style and stand out among a sea of Afrocentric, for-the-cause MCs, subsequently putting Chi-Town on the map.
CHICAGO, IL
WWMTCw

FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

