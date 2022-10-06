Read full article on original website
Related
wuft.org
Grand jury indicts man on murder charge in shooting at apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A grand jury has indicted a Gainesville man on a charge of premeditated murder involving the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex near Oaks Mall over the summer. He is also accused of illegally trying to compel potential witnesses to alter their testimony in his case.
wuft.org
Driver accused of crashing into patrol cars during fast chase, punching police dog
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The driver of a pickup driver accused by sheriff’s deputies of driving 90 mph down one of the county’s busiest roads fled when a deputy tried to pull him over, rammed patrol vehicles, rolled his truck in the lawn of a nearby home and punched a deputy’s dog, authorities said.
wuft.org
The Point, Oct. 12, 2022: Former West End Golf Club property will remain recreational space
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Alachua County Commission upholds residents’ wishes; West End property remains recreational. “After more than four hours of presentations, public comment and commissioner discussion, the room erupted into applause. The Alachua County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1, with Commissioner Raemi Eagle-Glenn in dissent, to keep the West End Golf Club property recreational in a transmittal hearing. The vote halts developer Sayed Moukhtara and JBrown Professional Group from constructing a 70-home subdivision named Tara Club.”
wuft.org
Decolonizing the Curriculum, Episode 2: The Seminoles and land grant universities
This is an abridged version of Episode 2 of our Decolonizing the Curriculum podcast. For the full story, listen to the audio above. The silver river is a five-mile long stretch of spring-fed water that winds through the heart of Florida just east of Ocala in Marion county. Today, kayakers and glass-bottom-boat riders enjoy the crystal clear water and the wildlife teeming just below its surface.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuft.org
The Point, Oct. 10, 2022: Hurricane Ian death toll makes it deadliest storm in Florida in nearly 90 years
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Despite the pandemic and protests, Ocala Pride Fest is back and booming. “Not for eight hours did the stage at the downtown Ocala Square go quiet during this year’s Ocala Pride Fest. Between live performances by local bands, vocalists and the dazzling drag queens and kings, Ocala’s downtown shimmered with the celebration of LGBTQ pride.”
wuft.org
Alachua County Commission upholds residents’ wishes; West End property remains recreational
Not a single seat remained in the Jack Durrance Board Room Tuesday. Newberry residents lined the wooden benches, donning golf ball stickers that read “We care.”. After more than four hours of presentations, public comment and commissioner discussion, the room erupted into applause. The Alachua County Board of Commissioners...
wuft.org
Decolonizing the Curriculum, Episode 3: The changing landscape of K-12 and higher education in Florida
This is an abridged version of Episode 3 of the Broadcasting Hope podcast that has been edited for the web. The full podcast can be heard above. Over 150 years of post Civil War history can be traced through what is today Lincoln Middle School in Alachua County. But let’s start at the beginning.
wuft.org
Reading program that includes therapy dogs returns to Alachua County libraries
The Alachua County Library System as brought back its Read With a Dog Program. The first event is expected to take place at the High Springs branch on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m. Children ages 5-11 are provided with the unique opportunity to read with a registered therapy dog....
Comments / 0