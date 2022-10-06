Monday, Sept. 26

Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Warren Road for an MVC. Units assisted EMS and controlled traffic.

Rose Hill VFD responded to Charity Road for a service call. Power lines were down in the roadway. Rose Hill units closed the road until the power company could remove the lines.

Pricetown VFD responded to Bennett’s Bridge Road near the Wayne County line for a service call to close the roadway as Duplin County Sheriff Office conducted an investigation.

Wallace VFD, North East VFD, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 westbound lanes at the 385 mile marker for a vehicle versus moped MVC. North East Car 1 reported the patient was sitting up, unsure of injuries. As units arrived, lanes were closed to protect emergency personnel. AirLink Air Medical Helicopter responded to north east Main Station at their landing zone. North East Engine 3 left the MVC scene and responded to the LZ for set up.

Pin Hook VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Deep Bottom Road at Norwood Blanchard Road for an MVC. Pin Hook units controlled traffic.

Beulaville VFD, Lyman VFD, Fountaintown FD, Duplin County EMS and Beulaville Police Department responded to the intersection of Lyman Road and Edwards Road for a residential structure fire. Units arrived and found a small fire on the front porch. Units checked the structure’s interior and the attic with a thermal imaging camera. Officials believe the fire started with a faulty power plug on the porch.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

North East VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 41 Highway for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries. North East controlled traffic.

Magnolia VFD, Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Isham Frederick Road for a single-vehicle MVC. EMS arrived and found the vehicle overturned in the ditch, no one in or around the vehicle. Magnolia units arrived and canceled Warsaw units.

Beulaville VFD, Chinquapin VFR, Lyman VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Catherine Square Road for a woods fire endangering several mobile homes. Units stopped forward progression of the fire, controlled the fire using brush trucks as the path was to rough for engines and tankers to get down.

Faison VFD responded to NC 403 Highway at East Coast Migrant Head Start for a commercial fire alarm activation. Key holder on scene advising strong smell of gas in the building. Faison units arrived and advised strong gas smell, building occupants were complaining of symptoms. Medical exams were performed, and the structure ventilated.

Lyman VFD responded to Lyman Road at the creek behind the fire station for a tree in the roadway. Lyman units removed the tree from the road.

Magnolia VFD, Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at 371 mile marker for a single-vehicle MVC in the median. Magnolia Engine 3 arrived and blocked a lane of traffic.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Harrells VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to S. NC 41 Highway for a residential structure fire with possible life hazard. Wallace units arrived and found the fire was out. No one was injured.

Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 41 & 111 Highway near Arthur Sumner Lane for a single-vehicle MVC into the woods and unknown injuries. Beulaville units arrived and found all people out of the vehicle.

Kenansville VFD responded to W. Main Street at Jackson’s IGA for a vehicle fire. Kenansville Police Officer 902 arrived and advised fire out have one unit respond non-emergency to check it out.

Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw Police Department responded to Memorial Drive and Hill Street for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries. Warsaw Engine 3 canceled all units not on scene, and assisted with traffic control.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Mount Olive VFD responded to Garner Chapel Road for a single-vehicle MVC in the roadway. Mount Olive units arrived and controlled traffic.

Faison VFD responded to David Bright Road for a power line down in the roadway. Faison units arrived and contacted Progress Energy.

Rose Hill VFD responded to Corinth Church Road for a tree in the roadway.

Pleasant Grove VFD responded to Garners Chapel Road for farm equipment on fire (cotton picker). Pleasant Grove units extinguished the fire.

Kenansville VFD responded to Faison W. McGowen Road for a vehicle fire (Bobcat). Kenansville units arrived and extinguished the fire.

Pin Hook VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 50 Highway for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries. Pin Hook units controlled traffic.

Sarecta VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to N. NC 11 & 903 Highway at the second Goshen Swamp Bridge for a single-vehicle MVC with an overturned vehicle and unknown injuries. Sarecta units controlled traffic.

Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to N. NC 11 & 903 Highway and Kenansville Bypass for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries. Kenansville units controlled traffic. All patients refused transport.

Warsaw VFD responded to Charlie Frederick Road at Carlton Chapel Church Road for a small fire on the side of the roadway. Warsaw Battalion 1 arrived and found the fire on Charlie Frederick Road at the Interstate 40 overpass, possibly controlled burn.

Magnolia VFD, Kenansville VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to H. H. Quinn Road for a brush fire endangering a structure. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.

Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Gold Pond Road at Beasley Mill Road for a single-vehicle MVC. Magnolia Car 2 canceled all Magnolia units as the vehicle was off the roadway. Once EMS arrived, Magnolia Car 2 cleared the call.

Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Bojangles on River Vine Parkway for an MVC. Wallace units checked for hazards and controlled traffic.

Pleasant Grove VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Bennetts Bridge Road for a tractor-trailer MVC. Pleasant Grove units arrived and closed the roadway.

Friday, Sept. 30

Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 41 & 111 Highway near Catherine Square Road for a tractor-trailer versus a passenger vehicle MVC. Beulaville Car 1 arrived and found all vehicles off the roadway. There were no injuries.

Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Sumnerlins Crossroad Road and Benson Hog Farm Lane for an MVC. Kenansville units arrived and started traffic control.

Teachey VFD responded to Log Cabin Road for a tree in the roadway.

Albertson VFD responded to a field fire. Albertson units arrived and extinguished the fire.

Wallace VFD responded to S. NC 41 Highway at Calico Bay Road for a tree in the roadway.

Warsaw VFD responded to W. Wards Bridge Road near Bowdens Road for a tree blocking the roadway. Warsaw Battalion 1 canceled all Warsaw units. The tree was across Bowdens Road in Kenansville district.

Kenansville VFD responded to Wards Bridge Road for a tree in the roadway blocking both lanes.

Potters Hill VFD responded to NC 241 Highway for a tree in the roadway blocking both lanes, called in by Albertson Car 1.

Warsaw VFD responded to Carlton Chapel Church Road at Charlie Frederick Road for a tree in the roadway blocking both lanes.

Wallace VFD responded to Sloan Street near Westbrook Street for a tree blocking the roadway.

Wallace VFD responded to Eastwood Drive for a tree on a power line. Wallace units made contact with the power company and waited for their arrival.

Calypso VFD responded to US 117 Highway at Edwina Kornegay Road for a tree in the roadway. Calypso Brush 1 checked US 117 Highway from Calypso to Faison and Edwina Kornegay Road from US 117 Highway to NC 403 Highway, nothing found. All Calypso units cleared the call.

Warsaw VFD, Faison VFD, Kenansville VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Peachtree Lane for a residential structure fire. The caller reported his water heater was on fire. During response a Warsaw Police Officer arrived and reported fire was out. Warsaw units checked out the water heater.

Kenansville VFD responded to Sarecta Road for a tree blocking the roadway.

Rose Hill VFD responded to Yellow Cut Road for a tree limb on the power line. Rose Hill units arrived and contacted the power company.

Greenevers VFD responded to Rosemary Road near Bay Road for a tree in the roadway.

Magnolia VFD responded to Main Street for a transformer on fire. Magnolia units arrived and waited for the power company to arrive.

Beulaville VFD responded to George Sumner Road for an MVC. No injuries reported, power lines were on a vehicle. Traffic control was requested. Law enforcement arrived and canceled all Beulaville units.

Oak Wolfe VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC. Oak Wolfe units arrived and controlled traffic.

Calypso VFD responded to Parker Street for a tree on power lines. Calypso units arrived and reported the pole number to the communications department and returned to service as they were unable to do anything.

Calypso VFD responded to a tree in the roadway on NW Center Street.

Faison VFD responded to NE Center Street for a tree in the roadway.

Wallace VFD responded to Cavenaugh Street at Duplin Street for a tree on a power line. Wallace units arrived and stood by for the power company.

Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Rose Hill VFD, North East VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Glendale Village Drive for a structure fire.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Albertson VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC. No other information available at this time.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Oak Wolfe VFD first responders and EMS responded to a single-vehicle off the roadway MVC on Rones Chapel Road at Jones Turner Road. EMS arrived and canceled Oak Wolfe units.

Kenansville VFD responded to 125 John B. Hill Street at Brentwood Apartments for a service call. Kenansville Police Department requested access to a door so EMR can get to a patient. Kenansville units arrived and gained entry.