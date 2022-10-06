Joan Coltrain Fussell, 86, of Roanoke Rapids, passed away October 1, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born to the late, Howard and Daisy Gaylord Coltrain and was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 39 years, Dr. F. Lee Fussell Jr., and brother Jimmy Coltrain. Joan is survived by her children, Son, Stephen Fussell and wife Kathy of Raleigh, daughter, Deborah Fussell Wilson and husband Mike, of Roanoke Rapids, and son Michael Fussell of Atlantic Beach; her grandchildren Amanda Moore and husband Wade, Phillip Mountford and wife Amanda, Alexis Wilson, and great-grandchildren Kingston Moore, Jordan Mountford, Alexander Moore, and Aubrey Mountford. Along with her sister, Kay Lilley and husband Gary, nieces and nephews; Brian Lilley and wife Leslie, Patricia Barfield and husband Eric. Great nieces and nephews, Taylor and Emily Lilley and Kalee and Lincoln Barfield. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday October 5, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Roanoke Rapids with Rev. Tracy Sexton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00pm prior to the service. Interment will follow at Cedarwood Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids.