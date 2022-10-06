Our beloved brother David Nelson Griffin, Sr. left this earth after a long, and difficult battle with Diabetes on September 22, 2022 around 1:00 PM at Beaufort County Hospital in Washington,NC. He was 57 years of age, born April 11, 1965 to Cleveland David Griffin, and Peggy (Lawson) Griffin, in Olney, MD David was visited and The family will be holding a Memorial Service. We request all of David’s loved ones and friends join us in remembering him at the Jamesville First Baptist Church, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM. He passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Jamesville Community EMS & Rescue. by family and friends.