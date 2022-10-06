ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive, NC

UMO biology professor speaks about technology practices during a presentation in NYC

By Contributed University of Mount Olive
MOUNT OLIVE –University of Mount Olive Associate Professor of Biology Dr. Sara Lahman recently participated in a TED style conference sponsored by Macmillan TechEd publishers in New York City. She was one of 10 speakers selected from across the country to talk on the topic of technology practices in the classroom. Lahman presented her concept of customized e-notebooks.

“One of my concerns as a teacher is that with eBooks and online platforms, students lose access to the book and any information recorded after their purchased subscription ends — usually shortly after the course itself ends,” said Lahman. “As a professor, I try to create something meaningful for students to reference back to in their future coursework. The information highlights their strengths, weaknesses, how all their assignments fit together in my course, what information is useful in understanding current material that they gained in previous courses, and how the assignments and information will appear in future coursework.”

All of the Ted Talk-style presentations were filmed by Macmillan for distribution. According to Lahman, there were several marketing representatives, product developers, and other executives at the meeting as well.

“I was honored to be selected,” Lahman stated. “I learned so much useful information from the other participants that I will be able to incorporate into my own classroom. I also enjoyed collaborating with educators from diverse disciplines from all over the USA.”

The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.moc.edu.

Kenansville, NC
