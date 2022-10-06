ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMO receives over 15K to support Science of Reading implementation

By Contributed University of Mount Olive
 3 days ago

MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive Division of Education has received $15,600 in funding from the Goodnight Educational Foundation.

The funding will be used to support the implementation of the Science of Reading legislation, which requires the redesign of coursework for elementary education and special education majors that focuses on multiple aspects of phonics, spelling, and oral language comprehension.

“The overarching project goal is to design coursework and field experiences that are aligned to Science of Reading research,” said Assistant Dean of the UMO Education Department Dr. Amanda Bullard-Maxwell.

“The coursework will include differentiated strategies to equip pre-service teachers with the knowledge and skill set to provide explicit, direct instruction that is sequential, structured, and multi-sensory.

“This will help to meet the diverse learning needs of students of all ages, abilities, and cultural backgrounds.”

The Educator Preparation Program (EPP) at the University of Mount Olive offers 11 program areas that lead to teacher licensure in North Carolina and four Master of Education Programs.

There are also two alternative pathways offered that lead to licensure including licensure only and residency.

The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values.

The university is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.moc.edu.

