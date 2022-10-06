Glad to be back in-person

If there is one thing that I have learned from the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s that I greatly prefer the classroom experience rather than online learning.

This year feels like the first year that most of my classes are getting back to normal. We are spending less time online, and teachers are more interactive with their students after having to spend two interrupted years fully online or partially so because of Covid protocols.

The biggest thing that I have noticed is that getting interaction with the instructor or with other students for classwork is hard to do effectively online, whether through class Google Hangouts or direct emails with teachers and students.

Students seemed to be more engaged rather than just doing work on a computer at school. Don’t get me wrong, the devices are extremely helpful, but learning how to cooperate with others is a skill that is learned with hands-on experience and face-to-face instruction. Being in the classroom provides students with the ability to get clear instructions from the teacher. I can easily raise my hand and get an answer to a question instantly in person.

Face-to-face classes can also boost a person’s self-confidence. For example, my teachers rarely said things like “you’re doing a good job” or “keep up the good work” when we were working online. In person, you can often tell by a teacher’s body language or reactions towards you or your work whether you are doing well or need additional help. Sometimes, something as simple as a nod, smile, or thumbs up helps a great deal.

Being in classes physically with other students also allows us to work cooperatively with others, especially for group projects and presentations. In one of my classes, we put ourselves into groups and presented a slideshow on family influences. We all used our devices to work on separate slides, edited each other’s slides, and could easily communicate with each other because we were all working together in person.

When we were primarily online doing a similar style assignment, we would’ve had to email or message each other. There would be miscommunication because we could not see members of the group and immediately ask questions or see body language or facial expressions. Getting everyone online at the same time to try to avoid this was also difficult.

Everyone seems to learn differently. Some people prefer hands-on learning rather than online but others had greater success in their classes when we were primarily online.

In talking with many of my peers about online learning, most say it has had a negative impact on them. Some said their GPA isn’t as high as they want it to be because they had trouble with focusing or being responsible about time management while we were primarily online.

Online classes require a great deal of self-discipline that some didn’t have at that time. If a person doesn’t have self-discipline, it becomes easier to procrastinate. Online learning can become very draining, because you’re often doing work on your computer with no immediate interactions with teachers or other students. It is the real-time interaction with teachers and peers that enhances social skills and has proven to have a positive effect on one’s mental health.

Even though online learning was a challenge, everyone did their best to make it work. It was a growth and learning experience for students, instructors, and administration. I’m glad that we, as students, are now back in classrooms becoming more involved and invested in our education.