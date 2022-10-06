Doris Lee Casteen Richardson, 98, of Wilmington left this earthly life for her eternal rest on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. She was born on March 15, 1924 in Duplin County, NC; the daughter of the late Joshua Wright and Eva Letchworth Casteen. Doris was also predeceased by her husband, John Thomas Richardson; her daughters, Judy Marie Rogers, Eva Kathleen Outlaw and Linda R. Brock; her son, Larry M. Richardson and siblings, James Casteen, Inez Casteen, Etta Mae Lanier and Martha Boyette. Surviving are her devoted children, Carol R. Malaschak of Wilmington, Deborah R. Swartz and husband Louis of Wilmington and Harrell Thomas Richardson and wife Cathy of Holly Hill, SC. Doris was also blessed with 18 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 41 and counting great great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends that loved Doris dearly. She was a faithful member of Wallace First Assembly of God. Doris was an amazing mother and grandmother. Her life revolved around her children and her grandchildren. Being a great cook, Doris enjoyed cooking for her family and spending time with them. Because of her great love for the Lord, Doris showed her children how to love each other. She was a great example of the Proverb 31 woman. She loved her family and was always there for each of them. She never forgot any of their birthdays and always made each one feel very special. Most of all, Doris loved the Lord Jesus Christ and she lived her life so that when she has finished her life here on this earth she would be forever in the presence of Jesus himself. Today she is there waiting for all to join her. Doris will truly be missed but her children has her last words to carry them thru this difficult time. Those precious words were, "I love you all". Doris, you loved greatly and you were so loved in return. Funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Wallace Chapel with Pastor Leo Bracken officiating. The family received friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Saturday evening at the funeral home. Entombment was held at Riverview Memorial Park Mausoleum following the service. You may share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace, NC.