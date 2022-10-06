ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

LCPS’s award for math teachers goes to Early College’s McGinnis

By Contributed Lenoir County Public Schools
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Hbb7_0iNvCMqR00

To her National Board certification and her impending master’s degree, Belinda McGinnis can now add the honor of being Lenoir County Public School’s Math Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023.

McGinnis, who has taught at Lenoir County Early College since 2010, will be recognized for the award by the North Carolina Council of Teachers of Mathematics when it meets for its November conference in Winston-Salem. Each public school district in the state is given the opportunity to send a local winner to the conference.

“I’m excited, honored and humbled,” McGinnis said of her selection.

As a teacher, she is known for working to impart a deeper understanding of math to her students and working to keep her classes active and interesting.

“They spend a lot of time in groups talking through the math,” McGinnis said of her students. “I do a lot of hands-on stuff. I do a lot of digital activities with them.”

The digital activities are no surprise since McGinnis is also Early College’s digital learning specialist, the faculty member who helps her colleagues make the best use of the iPads and other Apple devices pervasive in LCPS classrooms.

Amy Jones, the district’s director of high school education, praised McGinnis as a “leader both in and out of the classroom.”

“She generously shares her time and talents with others in order to improve math instruction and digital learning integration not only in her school but also with the entire district,” Jones said. “Ms. McGinnis’s skills and expertise make her an invaluable resource for the teaching staff at the Early College. She delivers formal professional development as well as ‘just-in-time’ one-on-one sessions with teachers to help advance their pedagogical skills. Our district theme for improvement is ‘Leveling Up’ learning for all and Ms. McGinnis does just that on a daily basis.”

A native of Laurinburg, McGinnis earned a bachelor of science degree in math education from UNC-Pembroke and taught for two years at Carver High School in Winston-Salem before coming to Lenoir County Early College High School. She is on track to receive her master’s degree from East Carolina University in May.

She became a math teacher, she said, because she enjoyed math as a student – “solving problems, seeing how things connect, the logic of it.” And Early College, because its small classes allow for strong connections between teacher and student, seems to her the ideal place to do what she enjoys.

“You really get to know the kids and what they need,” McGinnis said. “They’ll have to take me away from here kicking and screaming.”

Comments / 0

Related
neusenews.com

National Principals Month celebrated by NC Public Schools

NC Public Schools posted the following on their Facebook page. October is National Principals Month. We express our gratitude to North Carolina administrators, including our 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Regional Principals of the Year. We are so grateful for your leadership, now more than ever! You are admired, respected and valued.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

SETH EFFRON: Rocky Mount High School class of '70 - Making history by just showing up wasn't easy

EDITOR'S NOTE: Seth Effron is opinion editor for Capitol Broadcasting Company. For 17-year-olds living in the moment and dealing with the minutia of day-to-day life – just getting to school, keeping up with friends, sports, activities and even getting assignments done – it’s hard to recognize the dynamic history that’s really soaring above it all.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
neusenews.com

Local Fair Cheerleading Competition results

1st place - E.B. Frink Middle School. Lenoir County swept the Middle School Division. Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lenoir County, NC
Lenoir County, NC
Education
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
City
Lenoir, NC
WITN

Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville shops throw epic birthday party

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We all have a birthday that comes around each year, whether you are dreading the number on the cake or not!. Beyond the princess and superhero themed kits, how do you throw a great part as an adult?. Two of Greenville’s sweet treat spots joined Maddie...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Education#Math Teacher#K12#Linus College#Lcps#Early College#National Board
earnthenecklace.com

Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?

Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville mayor makes statement on passing of community leader

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — City of Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips issued a statement on the passing of community leader and former Advisory Committee member, Col. Alfred Keyes. “On behalf of the City of Jacksonville and the City Council, we mourn the passing of Col. Alfred Keyes and send our sincerest condolences to his family. His passing […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

NCDHHS announces updated ways to pay child support

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New online payment options are now making it easier for parents to pay child support. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that payments can now be made through any digital wallet. Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, and PayPal can now be...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
WITN

Forklift Rodeo kicks off in uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Calling all forklift operators! the Forklift Rodeo is back in uptown Greenville. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday and runs to 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points Plaza parking lot. Teams of forklift operators from local manufacturing companies will compete in challenges like basketball, bowling and...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Police install community-based security cameras in several neighborhoods

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance announced that several community-based security cameras have been installed in areas of high call volumes. Dance said the hope is to deter criminals and assist investigators with solving crimes. The cameras are mounted to existing poles and broadcast 24 hours...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

GPD investigates shooting outside high school football game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A teenager is recovering after he was shot Friday night outside of a high school football game. The Greenville Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Friday night near J.H. Rose High School. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Hooker […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

MumFest Kicks Off in Downtown New Bern this Weekend

Swiss Bear and the City of New Bern are excited to kick off MumFest 2022! This weekend, Oct. 8 – 9, downtown New Bern will be filled with family fun, exhibits, attractions and entertainment for all ages. This is the city’s largest event of the year, and one of eastern North Carolina’s largest festivals, with approximately 100,000 people expected to visit downtown New Bern.
NEW BERN, NC
Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
484
Followers
532
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

 https://www.reflector.com/duplin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy