Voter registration ends Oct. 14, early voting begins Oct.20

KENANSVILLE – Voter registration for the 2022 general election concludes Oct. 14, citizens who miss the deadline may still register and make certain changes to their voter registration (except party affiliation) during the one-stop early voting.

Voters will have an additional choice of party affiliation for the Nov. 8 election. Voters may register with the Democratic, Green, Libertarian, or Republican parties, or they can register as unaffiliated.

As of August 2022 the State Board of Elections recognizes the North Carolina Green Party as an official political party in North Carolina.

Early voting for the general election starts Thursday, Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Nov. 5 at 165 Agriculture Dr., in Kenansville. The following are the early voting hours of operation:

Monday, Oct. 20 through Friday, Nov 4 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1-5 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Candidates:

Ted Budd (Rep), Cheri Beasley (Dem), Shannon Bray (Lib), Matthew Hoh (Gre) will vie in the U.S. Senate race.

In the U.S. House Of Representatives District 3 race, incumbent Greg Murphy (Rep) will be challenged by Barbara Gaskins (Dem).

Incumbent Lucy Inman (Dem), and Richard Dietz (Rep) will vie in the NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3 race.

Incumbent Sam Ervin (Dem), and Trey Allen (Rep) will vie for NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5 race.

Julee Flood (Rep) and Carolyn Jennings Thompson (Dem) will vie for the NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8.

Incumbent Donna Stroud (Rep) and Brad Salmon (Dem) will vie for the NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9.

Incumbent John Tyson (Rep), and Gale Adams (Dem) will vie for the NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10.

Incumbent Darren Jackson (Dem), and Michael Stading (Rep) will vie for the NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11.

Incumbent Brent Jackson (Rep) is running unopposed for NC State Senate District 9.

Incumbent Jimmy Dixon (Rep), and Wesley Boykin (Dem), will vie for the NC House of Representatives District 4.

Bob Roupe (Rep) is running unopposed for the NC Superior Court Judge District 4 Seat 2.

Mario White (Dem) is running unopposed for the NC District Court Judge District 4 Seat 1.

Morgan Swinson (Rep) is running unopposed for the NC District Court Judge District 4 Seat 2.

Incumbent Ernie Lee (Rep) is running unopposed for the District Attorney District 5 seat race.

Incumbent Dexter Edwards (Rep) is running unopposed for the Duplin County Board of Commissioners District 2 seat.

Justin Edwards (Rep) is running unopposed for the Duplin County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat.

Incumbent Pamela Edwards (Rep), and Wesley K. Miller (UNA), will vie for the Duplin County Board of Education District 2 seat.

Incumbent David Jones (UNA) is running unopposed for the Duplin County Board of Education District 3.

Incumbent Katie Quinn Harrell (Dem) is running unopposed for the Duplin County Clerk of Superior Court seat.

Stratton F. Stokes (Rep) and Dexter Fort (Dem) will vie for the Duplin County Sheriffs’ Office seat.

Incumbents Ann Herring and Franklin O. Williams have both filed for reelection for Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor.

For more information about early voting, contact the Duplin County Board of Elections at 910-296-2104. Starting next week, the Duplin Times will start running Candidate Q&As.