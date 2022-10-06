ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

From the motorcycle to the stage

Five years ago, Rose Jangmi Cooper was doing her thing when she heard the dramatic call of the theater muses. She’d been known in the Lansing area for years as the woman who rode around on a motorcycle singing (in tune) at the top of her lungs. It was her enjoyment, and she didn’t care what anyone else thought.
LANSING, MI
ORDINANCE # 2626 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANSING, MICHIGAN

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANSING, MICHIGAN, PROVIDING FOR THE REZONING OF A PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE CITY OF LANSING, MICHIGAN AND FOR THE REVISION OF THE DISTRICT MAPS ADOPTED BY SECTION 1246.02 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES. The City of Lansing ordains:. Section 1. That...
LANSING, MI
CITY OF EAST LANSING NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE NOVEMBER 8, 2022 ELECTION

To the qualified electors of the City of East Lansing: Please take notice that the City of East Lansing will hold a State General Election on November 8, 2022. For the purposes of electing the following non-partisan offices:. Governor and Lieutenant Governor. Secretary of State. Attorney General. U.S. Representative in...
EAST LANSING, MI

