WESH
FEMA approves $150 million in grants for thousands of Florida households
After Hurricane Ian struck Florida, bringing flooding and damage to homes across the state, FEMA is continuing to assist residents. According to FEMA, they've approved $150 million in grants to assist about 101,705 Florida households in recovering from the hurricane's impacts. Included in those grants are about $72 million toward...
Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance
Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
fox35orlando.com
FEMA money and relief programs you may not know about
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - In some areas, flooding is finally starting to recede after Hurricane Ian. That means people are able to get back into their homes and assess the damage. It also means more people are applying for disaster relief with FEMA. "I found it really, really easy. Now...
daytonatimes.com
How to apply for FEMA help
Relief efforts are ongoing for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. A week after the storm, many are still in need of basic necessities such as food, clothing and shelter. Here are some ways residents can see help. FEMA. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has already received 18,512 applications for...
fox35orlando.com
FEMA opens Orange County disaster recovery center for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will open on Sunday for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, FEMA announced. The DRC will open to serve local residents who were impacted by Ian and will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Sunday, October 9. The...
How can Central Florida residents apply for FEMA’s Transitional Shelter Assistance?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents who are unable to return to their primary residences that are either uninhabitable or inaccessible due to Hurricane Ian, could be eligible for FEMA Transitional Shelter Assistance. This FEMA program provides short-term hotel stays for eligible survivors when other housing options are not...
fox35orlando.com
'I am homeless': Florida residents demand help from FEMA as homes deemed unlivable
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents at Cypress Landing apartments in Orlando, Florida got some clothes and supplies from non-profit organizations, but they still need much more. "This is the sign that I did – says my apartment and number," said Miriam Alicea. It’s a desperate sign of help and a call to FEMA. "I feel that I’m not getting attention with my stuff. I need help from FEMA. They still haven’t come."
WESH
Good Samaritan Village residents told to find other housing arrangements after flooding
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Cynthia Melendez, who lived at Good Samaritan Village with her mother, said the senior living community has been sending them updates, but one of the latest updates has been one of the hardest to hear. It tells them to find other housing arrangements indefinitely. “It’s...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates On Hurricane Ian Recovery
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis traveled to Volusia and Osceola counties to give updates on recovery efforts and survey areas that have been impacted by Hurricane Ian. Floridians continue to show resiliency through communities coming together to help each other. There are currently 132,335 reported power outages.
Food, assistance coming to residents of Lake County devastated by Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is coming to people living in the devastated area of northeast Lake County. Much of the community of Astor remains underwater, and several neighborhoods on the Saint Johns River started taking on a lot of water on Saturday. Many of the homes are surrounded.
WESH
Seminole County residents warned about bacteria, debris in floodwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — All up and down the St. Johns River there's a massive amount of flooding. Lake Monroe is just under 9 feet, a historic record for flood levels. What can't easily be seen is exactly what's in the water. "There's going to be sewage in the...
Orlando-area homeless shelter floods as concerns about housing crisis mount
ORLANDO, Fla. — Freddy Clayton surveyed the former motel’s grounds, noting the piles of trash strewn about the grass and bits of building material near the entrances to rooms. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s a setback,” he said, “But it’s manageable for us.”...
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
fox35orlando.com
Home damaged by Hurricane Ian? How FEMA is helping Central Florida families get free hotel rooms
FEMA is helping Orange County families get hotel rooms paid for by the government until their home is fixed following damage by Hurricane Ian. It's through its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.
Need FEMA assistance? Here’s what to expect when you apply
Need FEMA assistance? Here’s what to expect when you apply. Residents in 13 Florida counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian may be eligible for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA assistance can be used to help cover basic home repairs, temporary housing costs, or other needs...
fox35orlando.com
Flooding concerns continue near Lake Monroe: 'It's just terrifying'
SANFORD, Fla. - As of Saturday, the St. Johns River is sitting at a record high of 8.94" feet. Water levels are expected to get higher, and the river will crest by Sunday morning near Lake Monroe in Seminole County. Steve and Chloe Hayden's Seminole County home was flooded with...
fox35orlando.com
fox35orlando.com
''It's just terrifying': Seminole County homeowners worried as water continues to rise
Steve and Chloe Hayden's Seminole County home was flooded with the massive flooding Hurricane Ian brought. This past week, the water receded, and they're in the process of cleaning but are worried as floodwaters rise behind their home Saturday.
