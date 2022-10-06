ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortez, FL

sarasotamagazine.com

Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia

Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
SuncoastPost

Did You See the Glow at the Swordfish Grill & Tiki in Cortez, FL Last Night?

The glow at the Swordfish Grill & Tiki in Cortez, Florida was unmistakable last night. Not only was the moon glowing, but there was a glow on everyone’s face who attended the annual “Giving Back” event. There was talk that the event would be cancelled because of Hurricane Ian, but that quickly changed. We felt that it would be good for the soul to get everyone together since the last 2 years events were cancelled due to Covid19. I figured that attendance would be low and the donations would also suffer. I couldn’t be more wrong on both!
CORTEZ, FL
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Safety Harbor pizzeria boasts best pie in the country

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Not only is the owner of Nona’s Slice House in Safety Harbor a world-champion pizza acrobat, but his pizzas are award-winning as well. His "Pizza Margherita" won best in the country in 2011. "It's our take on the classic Margherita," declared Jamie Culliton. Don't get...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
fox4now.com

The brutal reality of living in storm-damaged neighborhoods

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fl. — The reality of storm recovery is hard to describe. Seeing the damage on television and social media may be striking, but living it is an emotional and traumatizing journey. “All we can do right now is just pick up the pieces,” said Luke Quave, a...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
islandernews.com

“It’s required a major effort,” as DeSantis considers using an amphibious fleet to restore power in Sanibel Island

Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook...
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Sarasota City Commission OKs St. Armands winter festival

St. Armands Circle is getting a new 60-foot holiday tree this year, and now it will have a six-week winter festival to accompany it. During its Oct. 3 meeting, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote authorizing the city staff to approve a special-use permit to Tom Leonard and Ride Entertainment to hold the festival in the five-acre park inside the circle.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Humprhis Park will reopen Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced that Humphris Park at the South Jetty will reopen to the public on Saturday, Oct. 8. Beach access at this location will be closed due to leaning and downed trees and other potential hazards from Hurricane Ian. ABC7 will update...
VENICE, FL
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Oct 7, 2022

"I haven't really shown since 2010, but I've always been creating. As an artist, you never stop." - Brigitta Wagner Sultana, Local Artist. [Arts & Entertainment] Emerge at Mara Art Studio + Gallery. Dylan Campbell, dylan@srqme.com. This Friday, head over to the Mara Art Studio and Gallery to check out...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotafl.gov

Suspension of Recycling Collection in the City of Sarasota

Media Contact: Jan Thornburg, Sr. Communications Manager, 941-263-6369, jan.thornburg@sarasotafl.gov. Muffy Lavens, Public Relations Supervisor, muffy.lavens@sarasotafl.gov. Sarasota, FL: Due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City of Sarasota will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice. The City of Sarasota will continue to collect garbage on the regularly scheduled days.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Big Bend And US 41 Closed Again This Weekend

Heads Up: Big Bend and US 41 closed again this weekend. This is due to the construction that is in that area. First off, this is going to be a big mess for the people living in the Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Gibsonton area over the weekend. You need to plan ahead.
GIBSONTON, FL
fox13news.com

Air Force veteran turns artisan soap making into Palmetto business

PALMETTO, Fla. - Sol Soap is a small, handmade artisan soap company based in Palmetto, and it's run by a retired Air Force veteran. The owner and soap maker Angelina Muller said the soaps a moisturizing, and they don't have all the chemicals that other soaps may have. MADE IN...
PALMETTO, FL
941area.com

Where to Find the Best Cinnamon Bun in Bradenton & Sarasota

Cinnamon buns, or cinnamon rolls, as others might call them, are a European invention. Most people in Sarasota & Bradenton enjoy them for breakfast, while others love to have them at any time as a snack. While you can make yours at home, sometimes it's okay to save yourself this energy and get ready-made ones from the best bakeries in Bradenton & Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?

News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
FLORIDA STATE

