Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sarasota Salvation Army continues to serve community despite damaged building
The Salvation Army has sent nearly 200 disaster workers to our area and further south, along with 40 mobile feeding vehicles.
sarasotamagazine.com
Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia
Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
Did You See the Glow at the Swordfish Grill & Tiki in Cortez, FL Last Night?
The glow at the Swordfish Grill & Tiki in Cortez, Florida was unmistakable last night. Not only was the moon glowing, but there was a glow on everyone’s face who attended the annual “Giving Back” event. There was talk that the event would be cancelled because of Hurricane Ian, but that quickly changed. We felt that it would be good for the soul to get everyone together since the last 2 years events were cancelled due to Covid19. I figured that attendance would be low and the donations would also suffer. I couldn’t be more wrong on both!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
fox13news.com
Safety Harbor pizzeria boasts best pie in the country
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Not only is the owner of Nona’s Slice House in Safety Harbor a world-champion pizza acrobat, but his pizzas are award-winning as well. His "Pizza Margherita" won best in the country in 2011. "It's our take on the classic Margherita," declared Jamie Culliton. Don't get...
fox4now.com
The brutal reality of living in storm-damaged neighborhoods
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fl. — The reality of storm recovery is hard to describe. Seeing the damage on television and social media may be striking, but living it is an emotional and traumatizing journey. “All we can do right now is just pick up the pieces,” said Luke Quave, a...
North Port road destroyed by Hurricane Ian, neighborhood impacted
Some people in North Port are finding it challenging to get out of their neighborhood after a road crumbled during the storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
islandernews.com
“It’s required a major effort,” as DeSantis considers using an amphibious fleet to restore power in Sanibel Island
Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota City Commission OKs St. Armands winter festival
St. Armands Circle is getting a new 60-foot holiday tree this year, and now it will have a six-week winter festival to accompany it. During its Oct. 3 meeting, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote authorizing the city staff to approve a special-use permit to Tom Leonard and Ride Entertainment to hold the festival in the five-acre park inside the circle.
Mysuncoast.com
Humprhis Park will reopen Saturday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced that Humphris Park at the South Jetty will reopen to the public on Saturday, Oct. 8. Beach access at this location will be closed due to leaning and downed trees and other potential hazards from Hurricane Ian. ABC7 will update...
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Oct 7, 2022
"I haven't really shown since 2010, but I've always been creating. As an artist, you never stop." - Brigitta Wagner Sultana, Local Artist. [Arts & Entertainment] Emerge at Mara Art Studio + Gallery. Dylan Campbell, dylan@srqme.com. This Friday, head over to the Mara Art Studio and Gallery to check out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dakin Dairy loses 250 cattle, becomes donation distribution for community
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — If you drive through the country roads in Myakka City, you'll eventually find Dakin Dairy Farms. It's 1,200 acres and typically has anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000 cows. The devastation caused by Hurricane Ian left a signification impact on the farm. 250 cows were killed....
sarasotafl.gov
Suspension of Recycling Collection in the City of Sarasota
Media Contact: Jan Thornburg, Sr. Communications Manager, 941-263-6369, jan.thornburg@sarasotafl.gov. Muffy Lavens, Public Relations Supervisor, muffy.lavens@sarasotafl.gov. Sarasota, FL: Due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City of Sarasota will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice. The City of Sarasota will continue to collect garbage on the regularly scheduled days.
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
995qyk.com
Big Bend And US 41 Closed Again This Weekend
Heads Up: Big Bend and US 41 closed again this weekend. This is due to the construction that is in that area. First off, this is going to be a big mess for the people living in the Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Gibsonton area over the weekend. You need to plan ahead.
fox13news.com
Air Force veteran turns artisan soap making into Palmetto business
PALMETTO, Fla. - Sol Soap is a small, handmade artisan soap company based in Palmetto, and it's run by a retired Air Force veteran. The owner and soap maker Angelina Muller said the soaps a moisturizing, and they don't have all the chemicals that other soaps may have. MADE IN...
941area.com
Where to Find the Best Cinnamon Bun in Bradenton & Sarasota
Cinnamon buns, or cinnamon rolls, as others might call them, are a European invention. Most people in Sarasota & Bradenton enjoy them for breakfast, while others love to have them at any time as a snack. While you can make yours at home, sometimes it's okay to save yourself this energy and get ready-made ones from the best bakeries in Bradenton & Sarasota.
sarasotamagazine.com
What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?
News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
Comments / 0