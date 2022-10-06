Read full article on original website
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with
Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
Former Buffalo Sabres Goaltender Passes Away
The Buffalo Sabres are six days away from their regular season opener, next Thursday at KeyBank Center against the Ottawa Senators. On Friday, however, the team announced that one of their first goaltenders passed away. The Sabres announced that Dave Dryden passed away at the age of 81. Dryden was...
Devils Wrap Up Preseason in Boston | PRE-GAME STORY
New Jersey's final preseason game is in Boston against the Bruins. The Devils won the first preseason meeting between these teams on Monday, 1-0. The Devils have a 4-2-0 record heading into its final preseason game, tonight against the Bruins in Boston. You can watch on NESN+ or listen on...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: 2023 NHL Awards – Hart, Vezina, Calder, Norris Trophies
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. Today, in place of games, we’re predicting the winners of 2023 NHL Awards. Specifically, the Hart, Vezina, Calder, and Norris Trophies. Come back tomorrow for predictions on the Art Ross, Rocket Richard, Jennings, and Selke Trophies.
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude preseason Saturday at Toronto
Detroit set to face Maple Leafs for second time in as many days. The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com. In Friday's...
Canes Assign Five Players To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forwards Ryan Dzingel, Mackenzie MacEachern, Stelio Mattheos and Lane Pederson and defenseman Maxime Lajoie to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The Hurricanes' training camp...
RECAP: Red Wings fall, 5-1, to Maple Leafs in preseason finale
The Detroit Red Wings concluded their preseason schedule with a 5-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. Pius Suter scored the lone goal for the Red Wings in the first period. Jussi Olkinuora started in net and made 13 saves on 15 shots before being replaced by Victor Brattstrom, who recorded eight saves on 11 shots in relief.
Yardbarker
Kovacevic Gives Canadiens Options on Defense
No one should expect defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic to be a difference-maker for the Montreal Canadiens. However, Kovacevic’s acquisition via waivers paradoxically makes all the difference in the world. Kovacevic vs. Barron. Similarly, few probably expected the Canadiens to put in a claim for Kovacevic specifically, even if the Habs’...
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
MTL@OTT: What you need to know
BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens will play their last preseason game against the Ottawa Senators in the Maritimes tonight. Here's five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad fell 4-3 to the Senators on Thursday in Gander, Newfoundland. The Canadiens overcame a 2-0 deficit with goals from defenseman Kaiden Guhle and forward Kirby Dach, the latter of whom scored his first goal of the exhibition season.
Projected Lineup: Oct. 8 vs. Chicago
The St. Louis Blues assigned eight players to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday and released Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout, meaning Saturday's preseason finale against the Chicago Blackhawks will have a loaded roster (2 p.m., Bally Sports app, 101 ESPN). Jake Neighbours, who is trying to make the club...
'IT MEANS EVERYTHING'
The news that Flames fans were eagerly anticipating finally broke Friday, as Weegar put pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an AAV of $6,250,000. "It means everything," Weegar said. "When I signed the deal, I just kept thinking of how long of a road it's been for me since Junior B to the Coast (ECHL) and now to here. All my friends and family and all the support, I think it's not just me that signed the deal. It's everybody around me.
Jason Robertson's new contract with Stars 'works for both sides'
With opening night just a week away, the high-scoring forward returns to Dallas on a four-year deal. In the end, the business of hockey took a backseat to the passion of hockey, as Stars forward Jason Robertson signed a four-year deal a week before the start of the regular season.
Kotkaniemi eyeing breakout season with Hurricanes
MORRISVILLE, N.C. -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi heads into this season with lofty expectations for the Carolina Hurricanes and himself. For the Hurricanes, who open at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, ESPN+, NHL LIVE), winning the Stanley Cup is the only acceptable outcome after four straight seasons of qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs but being unable to take the next step since reaching the Eastern Conference Final in 2019.
Strome's OT Goal Wins it for Caps
John Carlson and Connor Brown converged on Blue Jackets winger Johnny Gaudreau in the Washington end, shaking the puck loose from him as he entered the slot. Carlson carried behind the Caps' cage and then fired a long stretch pass up to right wing wall to spring Brown into Columbus ice on a 2-on-1 with Strome on the left side. Brown feathered a saucer feed over the defender's stick, and Strome buried it from in tight to win it for Washington.
Dave Dryden, former NHL goalie, mask pioneer, dies at 81
Older brother of Hall of Famer Ken Dryden designed fiberglass/birdcage helmet that became standard. Dave Dryden, a former NHL goalie and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, died Tuesday at age 81. Dryden died of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, according to the Kopriva Taylor Community...
Lauko Caps Standout Camp with Strong Showing
So, when he took the ice on Saturday night for the Bruins' exhibition finale against the New Jersey Devils, the 22-year-old had a little extra pep in his step as he aimed to stick it to those wondering why he remained in camp this deep into the preseason. "It kind...
'I'M ALL IN'
Because the job's not done. In March of 2021, when Darryl Sutter took the reins for a second time in Calgary, he did so for only one purpose: To win. And he wouldn't have answered Brad Treliving's phone call in the first place if he didn't believe there was a chance of that happening.
MTL@OTT : Game recap
BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens lost 3-2 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators in their final preseason game. They conclude the exhibition schedule without a win. Prior to the team's morning skate, players were greeted by adoring fans outside the J.K. Irving Centre as part of the Kraft Hockeyville festivities. Some...
Yardbarker
Jets Weekly: Lambert, Kovacevic, & Preseason Finale
Welcome to the very first installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. The Winnipeg Jets have wrapped up their preseason with a solid record of 4-1-1....
