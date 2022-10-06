Read full article on original website
abovethelaw.com
Trump-Backed Attorney General Candidate Wants To Stop Contraception From Entering The State
Ever since the Supreme Court callously undid 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade, the writing’s on that wall for every Constitutional right that found its home in the penumbra of privacy. As written by Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurrence in Dobbs, “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
Biden administration demands Alabama embrace genderless schools or else, but we aren’t giving in
Biden administration’s radical demands try forcing Alabama to embrace genderless schools or else lose millions in federal funding. But we aren’t giving in.
Federal judge tosses lawsuit against Florida's Parental Rights in Education law
Federal Judge Allen Winsor dismissed LGBTQ+ groups' lawsuit against Florida's Parental Rights in Education law on Tuesday, citing a lack of legal standing.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Republican Clerk Could Be Charged in Michigan Voting-System Breach
(Reuters) - A Michigan township official who promotes false conspiracy theories of a rigged 2020 election could face criminal charges related to two voting-system security breaches, according to previously unreported records and legal experts. A state police detective recommended that the Michigan attorney general consider unspecified charges amid a months-long...
New laws coming from Silicon Valley lawmakers
Santa Clara County representatives are seeing their work turn into reality following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signing of a flurry of bills at the end of September. These new laws stem from both the state Senate and Assembly, and deal with addressing housing displacement, more stringent screening of potential police officers and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access.
Metro News
Supreme Court majority rules in favor of public aid for students leaving public schools
A majority of West Virginia Supreme Court justices dissolved an injunction against a scholarship for students leaving the public school system. The Hope Scholarship was being challenged over whether it violates the state constitution’s guarantee of a “thorough and efficient” education system. Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit...
Judge rejects attempt to divert public tax dollars to private education
A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge to Michigan’s constitutional prohibition on using public funds for private education. The decision, released Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Michigan’s Western District, rejected the argument advanced by the free-market Mackinac Center Legal Foundation that Michigan’s prohibition on such expenditures violated the U.S. Constitution. The […] The post Judge rejects attempt to divert public tax dollars to private education appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The IUP Panel on SCOTUS and banning books
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The U.S. Supreme Court is back in session and one of the first items of business involved a case from a Utah organization. Representative Cory Maloy (R), Lehi, and Representative Carol Spackman Moss (D), Holladay, weigh in on what to expect from this new term.
Transgender athlete bill declared ‘unconstitutional’
A district court judge in Bozeman this week permanently barred the state from enforcing a 2021 prohibition on transgender athletes participating on collegiate women’s sports teams, ruling that the Republican-led Legislature infringed on the constitutional authority of the Montana Board of Regents when it passed the new law. The...
DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has upheld a prior ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful, sending the case back to a lower court that will decide the legality of the program that includes more than 600,000 undocumented people. The ruling means the program remains for now and those in it […] The post DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Crime latest battleground in Kansas governor's race between Laura Kelly and Derek Schmidt
The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign, portraying the Democratic incumbent as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state’s protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020. GOP challenger Derek Schmidt, the state’s three-term attorney general, launched a new television ad Thursday against Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly after suggesting during a debate...
Detroit News
Michigan Supreme Court election: What you need to know before you vote
Two incumbent Michigan Supreme Court justices and three lawyers are vying for two, eight-year terms on the Nov. 8 ballot. Incumbent Justice Richard Bernstein; state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden, D-Southfield; Miller Canfield attorney Paul Hudson; Pentiuk, Couvreur & Kobiljak attorney Kerry Lee Morgan; and incumbent Justice Brian Zahra are on the ballot this fall.
WVa Supreme Court OKs non-public school scholarship program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program that incentivizes West Virginia families to pull their children out of K–12 public schools by offering them state–funded scholarships will be able to resume, after the state Supreme Court issued an order Thursday reversing a lower court’s ruling. The Hope...
Here's why Nancy Pelosi, Todd Rokita, Biden administration care about Indiana nursing home
Todd Rokita, Nancy Pelosi, the Biden Administration, dozens of current and former members of Congress — why are they all suddenly interested in a lawsuit involving a nursing home owned by Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County?. On the surface, the case that surprisingly landed before the U.S....
