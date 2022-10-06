ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kq2.com

Local investment club marks 35 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local financial investment group was recognized for being an active chapter for 35 years Thursday evening. Better Investing is a nationwide non-profit that has a chapter here in St. Joseph which is part of the Greater Kansas City group. Better Investing is an organization that helps...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Coleman students pack meals to send to Ukraine

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Coleman Elementary School packed 30,000 meals to send overseas to those effected by the war in Ukraine. On Friday, a non-profit organization based out of El, Dorado, Ks., Numana, was brought in to set up and assist the students to put together meals. "This is an opportunity...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Students carve pumpkins for Pumpkinfest

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Pumpkinfest volunteers aren't the only helpers carving pumpkins for the pumpkin mountain which is showcased each October in mid-town. Students across the city are taking this week to dedicate time and carve pumpkins that will be displayed on the pumpkin mountain. KQ2 got the chance to join...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

City of St. Joseph explains contract with Rick Smith

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph decided to end its contract with former Kansas City police chief Rick Smith after the Department of Justice's investigation. Smith was hired under contract to do an assessment on the police department and how it could better serve the community. But last...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
Saint Joseph, MO
Business
kq2.com

Northwest organization raises awareness for domestic violence

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Northwest Missouri State University is helping give victims of violence their voices back. Friday marked the first day of their annual Clothesline Project art installment. The week-long installment -- put on by the university's sexual violence prevention group It's On...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

SJPD responds to 2 accidents on North Belt Highway Thursday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police responded to two crashes on North Belt Highway Thursday night. According to police, the first crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of North Belt Highway and Rochester Road. Police said a motorcycle was southbound on the Belt when an SUV pulled out of the McDonald's parking lot. The motorcycle then hit the SUV. The driver of the motorcycle was said to have mild injuries.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy