kq2.com
Local investment club marks 35 years
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local financial investment group was recognized for being an active chapter for 35 years Thursday evening. Better Investing is a nationwide non-profit that has a chapter here in St. Joseph which is part of the Greater Kansas City group. Better Investing is an organization that helps...
kq2.com
Coleman students pack meals to send to Ukraine
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Coleman Elementary School packed 30,000 meals to send overseas to those effected by the war in Ukraine. On Friday, a non-profit organization based out of El, Dorado, Ks., Numana, was brought in to set up and assist the students to put together meals. "This is an opportunity...
kq2.com
Students carve pumpkins for Pumpkinfest
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Pumpkinfest volunteers aren't the only helpers carving pumpkins for the pumpkin mountain which is showcased each October in mid-town. Students across the city are taking this week to dedicate time and carve pumpkins that will be displayed on the pumpkin mountain. KQ2 got the chance to join...
kq2.com
City of St. Joseph explains contract with Rick Smith
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph decided to end its contract with former Kansas City police chief Rick Smith after the Department of Justice's investigation. Smith was hired under contract to do an assessment on the police department and how it could better serve the community. But last...
kq2.com
Northwest organization raises awareness for domestic violence
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Northwest Missouri State University is helping give victims of violence their voices back. Friday marked the first day of their annual Clothesline Project art installment. The week-long installment -- put on by the university's sexual violence prevention group It's On...
kq2.com
SJPD responds to 2 accidents on North Belt Highway Thursday night
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police responded to two crashes on North Belt Highway Thursday night. According to police, the first crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of North Belt Highway and Rochester Road. Police said a motorcycle was southbound on the Belt when an SUV pulled out of the McDonald's parking lot. The motorcycle then hit the SUV. The driver of the motorcycle was said to have mild injuries.
kq2.com
Officer investigated over response to Uvalde shooting is now working for same school system
New CNN reporting reveals one of the Texas state troopers under investigation for her role during the Robb Elementary massacre is now working for the same school system of the same children who survived the Uvalde shooting. CNN Justice Correspondent Shimon Prokupecz reports.
