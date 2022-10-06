Read full article on original website
Related
amherstma.gov
West St Pedestrian Bridge Installation October 12th, 2022
Public Works crews and Harold’s Crane Service will be installing a new pre-cast concrete pedestrian bridge on West St over the Plum Brook, between Pomeroy Ln and Mt Holyoke Dr, on Wednesday, October 12, between 8 am and 12 pm. West St will be reduced to one lane starting at 9 am until the bridge has been placed.
amherstma.gov
FIRE DEPARTMENT OPEN HOUSE
In conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, the Amherst Fire Department will again host an Open House at our Central (downtown) fire station at 68 North Pleasant Street, on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15th, from 10am to 3pm. This event will feature something for all ages, and will include Fire and EMS...
Comments / 0