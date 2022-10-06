Public Works crews and Harold’s Crane Service will be installing a new pre-cast concrete pedestrian bridge on West St over the Plum Brook, between Pomeroy Ln and Mt Holyoke Dr, on Wednesday, October 12, between 8 am and 12 pm. West St will be reduced to one lane starting at 9 am until the bridge has been placed.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO