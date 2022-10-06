Read full article on original website
Northern Michigan State Rep Praises New Engineering, Technology Fund
State Rep. Jack O’Malley today highlighted a new law that will make critical investments in Michigan’s ability to attract and keep jobs. The law makes additional investments into the state’s Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund to help Michigan land good-paying jobs in critical industries such as engineering, electric battery technology and life sciences. The fund can be used to pursue transformational economic opportunities and provide prospective ventures with critical infrastructure and utility development at shovel-ready sites throughout the state.
Michigan Flags Lowered Sunday To Honor Firefighters
Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden, has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan lowered to half-staff on Sunday, October 9 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and to pay respects to the brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans.
State Rep Hosts Meetings With Delta Airlines On Northern Michigan Service
State Rep. John Damoose on Wednesday joined community leaders and officials from Delta Air Lines and SkyWest to discuss the importance of accessible, reliable air transportation to Northern Michigan and the Eastern Upper Peninsula. The meetings at Pellston Regional Airport and Chippewa County International Airport came after Damoose, R-Harbor Springs,...
