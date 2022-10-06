Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden, has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan lowered to half-staff on Sunday, October 9 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and to pay respects to the brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO