Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Museum Day returns with FREE admission to the fabulous Appleton.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Villager’s golf cart snatched from Publix at Magnolia Plaza
A Villager’s golf cart was snatched Friday from Publix at Magnolia Plaza. The matte black and blue Yamaha golf cart was stolen sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. while it was parked at the grocery store by a Villager who works at Publix. The two-seater golf cart has blue pinstripe seats and gray around the roof.
villages-news.com
Pair arrested after suspicious activity at Circle K on Historic Side of The Villages
A man and a woman were arrested after a law enforcement officer spotted what appeared to be suspicious activity at the Circle K gas station/convenience store on the Historic Side of The Villages. The officer was watching this past Tuesday night as 44-year-old Jason Mehlech Hering of Summerfield parked at...
villages-news.com
Villager who crashed into sign gets break in drunk driving case
A Villager with a nearly empty bottle of wine in her vehicle who crashed into the sign at the entrance to the Village of Linden has gotten a break in a drunk driving case. Dianne Walch Powell, 71, of the Village of Monarch Grove, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a reduced charge of reckless driving. She originally had been charged with driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for three months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
leesburg-news.com
Six-time felon charged with firing shots at Susan Street Sports Complex
A Fruitland Park man with a half-dozen felony convictions was arrested Thursday in connection with a September shooting incident at a Leesburg sports complex. William Darryl Anthony Dennard, 28, of 706 Mulberry St., was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida duo caught stealing thousands of dollars in ‘liquid gold,’ deputies say
A pair of Florida men are behind bars after they were caught pumping thousands of dollars worth of "liquid gold" from a local restaurant early Thursday morning, according to authorities.
WCJB
Marion County Cops and Cars Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County non-profit raised thousands of dollars at a car and truck show last Saturday. Ocala Police Department officials hosted the 4th annual Cops and Cars Show to benefit United Way of Marion County. Cars of all shapes and sizes got their time in the...
leesburg-news.com
Woman blames son’s nausea for driving again with suspended license
A Leesburg woman caught driving without a valid license for the eighth time told the deputy who stopped her she was behind the wheel because her 18-year-old son was feeling nauseous and couldn’t safely operate the vehicle. At around 9:25 p.m. Thursday, a Lake County sheriff’s deputy on patrol...
villages-news.com
Elderly woman dies after hit by pickup at shopping plaza in The Villages
An elderly woman has died after she was hit by a pickup at a shopping plaza in The Villages. The 76-year-old Wildwood woman was walking shortly before noon Thursday in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at Lake Deaton Plaza when she was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested on DUI charge after crashing SUV
A Leesburg woman was arrested on a charge driving under the influence after her Ford SUV was involved in an accident early Friday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to the crash site on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Groveland where the e found a blue Ford Escape facing north in the highway median. The Ford was occupied by 29-year-old Nicole Elizabeth Murphy of Leesburg.
ocala-news.com
Couple arrested in Marion County after pursuit ends in crash
A couple was arrested in Ocala after they fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had attempted to conduct a traffic stop. On Thursday, the MCSO deputy observed a silver Cadillac with a burned-out headlight that was traveling westbound near the 3800 block of Highway 484. The deputy activated the patrol car’s lights and siren, and a traffic stop was attempted.
WCJB
Marion County man missing while not taking prescribed medications
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Marion County is missing and has not been taking his prescribed medication. George Bastian was last seen on September 29, leaving his residence, located at 12589 SE 80th Ave in Summerfield. Bastian was driving his white Ford F-150 pickup truck, bearing the Florida...
WCJB
Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
WCJB
Ocala Fire Rescue unveils new rescue unit
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala fire rescue officials are welcoming a new unit. The Station 5 crew known as the “Sleepless Knights” held a push-in event for their new Rescue 5. They were joined by fellow firefighters and city leaders. The event marked an official beginning of service...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man allegedly pointed gun at two people in dispute
A convicted felon who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman for driving too fast in a residential neighborhood faces a number of felony charges, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Matthew Lee Warren, 37, Dunnellon was charged and arrested Saturday, Oct. 1, with two...
click orlando
Fire that engulfed abandoned Ocala home under control within minutes, officials say
OCALA, Fla. – Firefighters in Ocala responded to an abandoned building “fully engulfed in flames” Friday night and had the blaze under control within three minutes, according to a news release. Crews were dispatched around 8:52 p.m. after an officer with the Ocala Police Department reported a...
WCJB
Levy County Sheriff’s Office searches for stolen tractor
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents for help finding a stolen tractor. Detectives say a tractor was stolen from the 8200 block of Northeast 105 Avenue in Bronson at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 27. They are still looking for the person or...
Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Burying Two Stolen Race Cars With an Excavator
Clever detective work by the race cars' owner is what found the thief.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman allegedly uses knife to slash senior citizen at area motel
A Leesburg woman was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery after allegedly using a knife to slash a senior citizen at an area motel. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday to the Days Inn located at 551 East State Road 44 in Wildwood.
leesburg-news.com
Argument at Denny’s leads to broken arm after man’s motorcycle intentionally rammed
An argument between two men left one of them with a broken arm after his motorcycle was intentionally rammed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies served a warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on 40-year-old Matthew Martinez on Tuesday. A Leesburg Police Department detective had been assigned to investigate what happened during the wee hours of July 9.
click orlando
Car hauler crashes into dump truck in Flagler County, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck car hauler struck a dump truck along Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the semitruck was heading north near mile marker 290 in the interstate’s right lane as a dump truck drove directly behind it.
Comments / 0