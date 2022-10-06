ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model

Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
TechRadar

Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch

Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
makeuseof.com

6 Ways the iPhone Is Still Years Behind Android

Every time Apple releases a new iPhone, the company does its best to market it as the most advanced smartphone ever. But a lot of the time, that simply isn't the case. Whether it's the notch, the lack of a folding iPhone, or the fact that we're still stuck with the Lightning connector, in a lot of ways, the iPhone seems hopelessly far behind Android.
Apple Insider

This week's best Apple deals on Amazon knock up to $400 off Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch & more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Save up to $400 on a wide selection of Apple products this week at Amazon, as the e-commerce giant gears up for itsPrime Early Access Sale.
PC Magazine

Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off

Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
notebookcheck.net

Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density

Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
TechRadar

Google Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14: The smartphone war takes a familiar turn

Both the Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 can be counted as mainstream representatives of their respective platforms: Android and iOS. That core difference aside, how do they stack up?. There’s definitely room for Google to steal a march on Apple here, with consumers seemingly cottoning on to the fact that the iPhone 14 is one of the most marginal upgrades in years.
Phone Arena

U.S. refurbished iPhone market feels impact from demand for 5G support

Analytic firm Counterpoint Research just released a fascinating report on the refurbished phone market. Care to guess which smartphone brand is the leader in this market? If you said Apple, you're right. Counterpoint notes that top sellers in the U.S. secondary market include phones in the iPhone 8 series, the iPhone 11 series, and the iPhone XR. But the research firm is pointing out that prices of the three aforementioned iPhone models have dropped 22% on average since the release of the iPhone 14 series.
Digital Trends

How the new Dell XPS 13 spectacularly undercuts the MacBook Air

The 2022 Dell XPS 13 marks a sharp turn in the history of this iconic laptop. With the XPS 13 Plus making its debut in the lineup, Dell has pivoted the standard XPS 13 into an extremely value-based offering. Contents. But Dell isn’t going after Windows rivals with this move...
CNN

The best USB-C chargers of 2022

To find the best USB-C charger for your devices, we tested 15 devices from respected manufacturers to find the best for your needs, whether you need to charge a phone, a laptop, or a bagful of accessories.
BGR.com

Accessory makers tease new iPad 10 and iPad Pro models coming soon

New iPads are just around the corner. At least two popular accessory manufacturers have teased over these past few days that a 10th-generation iPad and new iPad Pro models could be released very soon as they show their accessories as compatible with these new versions. Japanese publication MacOtakara reported that...
Upworthy

Apple iPhone forced to change charger in Europe as EU approves USB-C connectors for all phones

European lawmakers on Tuesday voted to introduce a new law that would require electronic devices to use a common charger. According to Reuters, the reform—which is the first of its kind in the world and passed by an overwhelming majority in the European Parliament—will require all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the European Union to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port by the end of 2024. The new rules affect companies like Apple, which has only equipped its newer iPads and MacBooks with USB-C ports.
CNET

Why Google Pixels Aren't as Popular as iPhones and Samsung Galaxy Phones

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have launched as the best Google phones yet, with better camera lenses, software and features, including an easier way for people with blindness or low vision to take selfies. The company added a bunch of Google Assistant features and touted new photography tricks like the unblurring of old photos.
Daily Mail

Google launches £599 Pixel 7 and £849 Pixel 7 Pro smartphones featuring glass and aluminium designs and new-look cameras - as well as its first ever Pixel Watch with a domed display 'inspired by a water droplet'

Google has finally lifted the lid on its new Pixel 7 smartphones and its first ever Pixel smartwatch. Unveiled at its Made By Google event in New York on Thursday, Pixel 7 is Google's 'most powerful phone yet', packed with the tech giant's new Tensor G2 processor. The £599 phone...
