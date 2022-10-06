Read full article on original website
Friends could hear the screams of murdered Purdue student through their headsets while playing online video game with victim the moment he was stabbed by roommate
Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda was playing video games with friends who heard his chilling screams as he was murdered through their gamer headsets. Chheda, 20, suffered multiple sharp force injuries to his body inside his dorm room at McCutcheon Hall after midnight on October 5. His roommate, Gji Min Sha, 22, has since been arrested for the crime.
Purdue murder suspect says 'I'm very sorry,' claims he was blackmailed before court appearance
When asked if he has a message for the victim's family, Ji Min Sha said "I'm very sorry."
Horror details emerge after Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda is ‘killed by roommate Gji Min Sha in dorm’
HORROR new details have emerged in the death of a Purdue University student allegedly killed by his roommate in their dorm. Varun Manish Chheda, 20, was found dead in the early hours of Wednesday morning after the suspect is said to have called 911. Gji Min Sha, 22, a cybersecurity...
Bizarre moment Purdue University dorm murder suspect says 'I love my family' when asked why he 'stabbed his roommate to death during an unprovoked attack'
A man, 22, charged with the murder of his University dorm roommate - who died after 'multiple sharp force traumatic injuries during an unprovoked attack' - has sent his love to his family before entering jail. Video footage of Ji Min Sha shows the suspected killer being escorted by police...
Disturbing Video Shows White Students Attacking a Black Student Reenacting George Floyd Death
A group of Michigan teens are receiving backlash for a shocking video they filmed seemingly reenacting George Floyd‘s death. Students from Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights, Michigan, took part in the disturbing George Floyd TikTok trend where social media users portray themselves as police officers using excessive force against a Black person.
3-year-old dies after being pushed off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after he was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. Prosecutors say his aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability, police said Wednesday. Those charges will almost certainly be upgraded. Cook County...
Indiana woman who was shot in the head outside of Subaru plant in critical condition, suspect found dead
A woman is in critical condition Tuesday, a day after she was shot in the head outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana, police said. The suspected gunman was later found dead nearby. Officers who responded Monday afternoon a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette...
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
Police chase in Gary ends with 5 in custody — all 19 years old and younger
Five people, all 19 years old and younger, are in custody after a police chase on Monday in Lake County, Ind. Indiana State Police said a 19-year-old from Gary, an 18-year-old from Chicago, and three juveniles all face several charges.
Officer shoots armed man inside Chicago police station
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer shot an armed man inside a police station on the city’s West Side on Wednesday, just days after an officer shot a man who infiltrated another police facility and pointed guns at officers, a department spokesman said. Department spokesman Tom Ahern said in a tweet that the man who was shot was taken to a hospital in stable condition and that his gun was recovered at the scene. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the department’s Ogden District station. Merritt did not have any details about the shooting or the man who was shot, only saying that his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Ahern did not have any further details but said Police Superintendent David Brown would address the media later Wednesday afternoon.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
TODAY.com
Purdue student killed in residence hall overnight, suspect identified as victim’s roommate
Police are investigating the homicide of a student who was killed in a residence hall at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, and a suspect identified as the victim's roommate is in custody, school officials said on Oct. 5. A 911 call was made to police at 12:44 a.m. on...
Prosecutor, Indy attorney hope presidential pardons in marijuana cases lead to expungements down the road
INDIANAPOLIS — President Joe Biden is taking action to help those convicted federally of simple marijuana possession, announcing Thursday he would be erasing prior convictions through pardons. It's a major step toward decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level. Nationwide, the political landscape is ever-changing on marijuana use and possession...
Purdue community mourns student allegedly killed by roommate
Hundreds of Purdue University students attended a vigil last night for a student who was allegedly stabbed to death early yesterday morning by his roommate in their dorm room.
Purdue University student tells police he stabbed now-deceased roommate with knife
A Purdue University student admitted to stabbing his roommate with a knife and killing him, according to an affidavit filed by prosecutors. The affidavit states that Ji Min Sha called police on Wednesday around 12:45 a.m. to tell them that he killed Varun Chheda with a knife. Sha waited for police to arrive, and officers arrested him after finding blood on his clothes and body.
