INDIANAPOLIS — Today, Indianapolis city and community leaders are set to provide an update on the city's gunshot detection system pilot program. In July, the city started testing three different programs from Flock, ShotSpotter and J&M Security Solutions. City leaders previously told WRTV "a number" of detectors were installed....
Fishers police investigating armed bank robbery
FISHERS — Fishers police are investigating an armed robbery at the Star Financial Bank located at 8762 E. 96th Street. According to police, there are no injuries reported from the robbery. The suspect(s) fled in a vehicle south from the location toward Indianapolis. There is no known threat to...
3 window glaziers removed from side of Regions Tower in rope rescue
INDIANAPOLIS — Three workers were rescued after they became stuck on a scaffolding late Monday on the side of Regions Tower in Downtown Indianapolis. All three people — ages 52, 47, and 52 — are window glaziers and were making repairs when they became stuck around the 19th floor about 10 p.m., according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. The building is 36 floors tall.
IMPD working to bridge the gap between law enforcement and Latinos
INDIANAPOLIS — It's a question being asked across many communities. How do you bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community? More specifically, the Latino community. Tuesday at the International Market Place, located at 4233 Lafayette Road, IMPD’s Community Engagement & Outreach Bureau (CEOB) and IMPD Northwest District...
Martinsville man dies after crashing, being thrown from off-road vehicle
MORGAN COUNTY — A man died after he lost control of his off-road vehicle and was thrown from it late Sunday near Martinsville, officials say. In a news release, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources called the crash that killed Jacob Mayes, 30, an accident. Conservation officers began their...
Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra remembers talented drummer, killed in hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — With the beat of a drum, 48-year-old Frank Saywer was the heartbeat of the Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra. "And that's what he was. That was his role. He was the heartbeat and when he started playing, he was very chill but boy he was in the zone once he started playing," Rick Vale said.
IndyGo's rideshare program, IndyGo Connect, in hot demand
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo's newest form of public transportation has become a hot demand. It's been five months since IndyGo launched IndyGo Connect, a ride-share pilot program for southeast side residents. "It's awesome. It's great. It's cheap. It's convenient. It's quick, clean and comfortable. Can't ask for more," Mia Britt...
How to get help with Indiana utility bills
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
Fishers City-Council approves new event center development
FISHERS — The Fishers City-Council voted to approve a $550 million economic development that will relocate Indy Fuel from the Indiana Farmer’s Coliseum to Fishers. The now-approved development includes an 8,500-seat event center. There will also be added restaurants, retail spaces and housing added from the plan. The...
