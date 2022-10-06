ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Students, Staff Safe After Pentucket Lake School Evacuation Following Unspecified Threat

All staff and students attending Haverhill’s Pentucket Lake School have been evacuated and are accounted for after the school received an unspecified threat. Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling notified families and staff late this morning that Haverhill Police were called to the school after the threat and, in his words, “has the situation under control.”
Massachusetts school play only allowing students of color to participate, parent group claims

NEWTON, Mass. (TND) — A high school theater production that appears to only allow students of color to participate has been hit with a federal civil rights complaint. Newton North High School (NNHS) in Massachusetts is putting on a production titled "Lost and Found: Stories of People of Color by People of Color" through its Theatre Ink program. The show, which is student-led, is described as "a no-cut, cabaret-style show for students of color," and is meant to "provide a safe community space for students of color to express themselves through the performing arts."
KANE’S CORNER ~ Lowell Housing Authority Registered Nurse Paula Gouveia

The Adventure of Valley Patriot Mascot, Kane – Sept, 2022. Promoting Health, Wellness, and Financial Stability for Residents. Paula Gouveia an admired and long-term resident of Lowell, serves as the registered public health and wellness nurse employed by the Lowell Housing Authority. Paula explained to Kane that this career was the perfect opportunity to serve her fellow community members and give back to the community she loves. Hired in November, Paula hit the ground running in coordination with the Lowell Health Alliance to determine the top wellness challenges experienced by her residents in affordable and public housing. Paula explained to Kane this information was compiled through a federal wellness survey.
Kallin Becomes Director of Haverhill Promise, Continues Focus of Grade-Level Reading by Third Grade

Jessica Kallin has been named to lead Haverhill Promise, the city’s community-wide initiative focused on increasing grade-level reading by the third grade. Kallin, who becomes director, comes to Haverhill Promise after serving more than four years as family and community engagement specialist for the Utah Board of Education. Haverhill Promise Steering Committee President and Haverhill Public Library Director Sarah Moser welcomed Kallin.
New Lynn food pantry opens, offers lifeline to local services

Lawmakers and nonprofit leaders cut the ribbon on a new regional food pantry in Lynn Thursday, a site that’s hoping to get food to 250 families per day and serve as a one-stop shop for crucial local services. The 3,600-square-foot facility was developed by the Boston nonprofit Catholic Charities,...
NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 4 New Job Openings

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
55+ living planned for former Wood Haven site

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Sept. 26, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Town Planner Alex Lowder discussed the town’s sidewalk fund, built up over several years of collecting fees in lieu of sidewalks from developers. Lowder suggested that the board start considering how to implement the funds in the community.
Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School Receives $1.7 million Skills Capital Grant

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School plans to modernize and expand its Culinary Arts and Animal Sciences instructional labs with a $1.7 million state grant. The school, which combines the former Essex Agricultural and Technical High School and North Shore Technical High School, was among 14 high schools awarded a Skills Capital Grants. The Gov. Charlie Baker administration said the goal is to expand student enrollment in programs that provide career education.
The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren

A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer

A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
Gov. Baker to be On Hand When Merrimack Valley Chamber Honors Local Businesses Oct. 12

Area business and community leaders are set to be honored next week at the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce annual dinner with guest speaker Gov. Charlie Baker. United Way Senior Director Cal Williams will take away one of the Chamber’s highest honors, the Ralph B. Wilkinson Good Citizenship Award. Other winners are Joseph DiPietro of Revise, Emerging Leader Award; Haverhill Exchange Club’s Hometown Heroes Veterans Program, Community Spirit Award; Merrimack Valley and Haverhill YMCAs. Non-Profit Award; and Lupoli Companies’ Salvatore N. Lupoli, Business Development Award.
Salem girl in wheelchair receives custom costume, joins in annual parade

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem girl’s Halloween dream is coming true this year. Eleven-year-old Savannah Smith is participating in Salem’s annual Haunted Happenings Parade for the first time, and will be decked out in a costume custom-fitted to her wheelchair inspired by her favorite TV show, “The Voice.”
