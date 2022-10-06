ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Alan Jackson postpones upcoming weekend concerts to deal with 'health issues'

By Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GfcLt_0iNv9l4S00

Alan Jackson postponed a pair of upcoming shows this weekend in Pittsburgh and Atlantic City, New Jersey, citing health concerns.

On Tuesday, the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh and the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City posted on social media that the country musician is "dealing with health issues" stemming from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is an inherited neurological condition that causes nerve damage mostly in the arms and legs and results in smaller, weaker muscles. People with this condition may experience loss of sensation, muscle contractions and difficulty walking. There is no cure for the disease, but it is usually not life-threatening.

"I hoped I'd be able to be there; I hate to disappoint my fans," Jackson wrote on his website. "I tried as much as I could to play this show at this time."

Jackson has not scheduled a return date for his tour, but ticket holders for the postponed concerts were advised to hold on to their tickets because they will be honored for an unannounced date in 2023.

In 2021, the Country Music Hall of Fame member told NBC's "Today" show that he has been living with the disease for longer than a decade and that it has started affecting his balance.

"I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," Jackson said on the NBC morning show. "It's genetic that I inherited from my daddy … There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years, and it's getting more and more obvious. I know I'm stumbling around on stage. And now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable.

"It's not going to kill me. It's not deadly," Jackson clarified. "But it's related [to] muscular dystrophy and Parkinson's disease."

At the time, Jackson said he had no plans to stop touring, but that it might affect his availability.

"I never wanted to do the big retirement tour, like people do, then take a year off and then come back," Jackson said. "I think that's kinda cheesy. And I'm not saying I won't be able to tour. I'll try to do as much as I can."

The 63-year-old singer paid tribute to a fellow country music icon Loretta Lynn, who died at 90 years old on Tuesday, by taking to social media to join the chorus of remembrances for the coal miner's daughter.

"Sweet Loretta Lynn, there will never be another Honky Tonk girl like you. I'm gonna miss you," Jackson captioned his Facebook post that featured photos of the two legends embracing.

On TikTok, Jackson shared a video of a phone call he shared with Lynn, in which they exchanged messages of love and admiration.

"I love you so much," Lynn said to Jackson.

"I love you too, you're the sweetest thing," Jackson replied. "You're such a legend in this business ... you mean a lot to a lot of people."

The two ended their call on a light note, with Lynn joking, "I told my girlfriend, I told her, I said you was my boyfriend but you didn't know it."

Jackson happily reacted by saying, "I'm glad to be."

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson’s Emotional Concert in Dallas Leaves Fans in Tears

After almost four decades of unforgettable shows and great country music, Alan Jackson is pumping the breaks. He’s not getting out of the business, but he is slowing down. Last year, Jackson revealed his decade-long battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which impairs his mobility. In the very early stages of the disease, he was able to go about life as normal. Now, though, Jackson has some problems with his balance. As a result, he has to drastically scale back his future touring plans. Right now, he’s less than a month away from finishing his Last Call: One More for the Road tour. It will be his final nationwide stadium tour.
DALLAS, TX
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Atlantic City, NJ
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Atlantic City, NJ
Entertainment
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Outsider.com

‘In the Garden’: How Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley & Alan Jackson Made the Hymn So Joyful

Along with “Amazing Grace,” “How Firm a Foundation,” “How Great Thou Art,” and more, “In the Garden” is one of the most recognizable gospel hymns of all time. The song was written by C. Austin Miles circa 1912. Miles was a prolific tunesmith, giving up his profession as a pharmacist in the 1890s to focus on writing. He penned more than 300 gospel songs before his death in 1946. However, “In the Garden” is his best-known composition.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bret Michaels Was Singing ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ to Loretta Lynn Weeks Before She Died

Since news broke Tuesday morning that Loretta Lynn, the pioneering country singer, died at her home in Tennessee at age 90, some of Nashville’s biggest stars, from Dolly Parton to Carrie Underwood, have been paying her tribute. But the remembrance that caught our eye was from the guy who once sang “Unskinny Bop.” “My heart is beyond heavy today,” Bret Michaels of Poison posted on Facebook. When we called up Michaels, he revealed that he had just been with Lynn at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee — singing Poison’s monster ballad “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” to her a...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Alan Jackson
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover

Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Charcot Marie Tooth#The Mayo Clinic#Nbc
Whiskey Riff

Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery Recalls The Time George Jones Almost Shot Him: “He Missed Me And Pulled That Trigger Back Again”

George Jones had one hell of a Hall of Fame country music career, and a hell of a lot of wild stories to go along with it. In the midst of his country music peak, he battled severe alcohol and drug addiction, to the point where he had little to no money left from the amounts spent on drugs and alcohol… and the legal troubles that followed. In fact, his wife at the time, Shirley Corley, would have to hide […] The post Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery Recalls The Time George Jones Almost Shot Him: “He Missed Me And Pulled That Trigger Back Again” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Loretta Lynn, Country Music Legend and Subject of ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter,’ Dies at 90

Loretta Lynn, beloved country singer and the subject of the 1980 film “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” has died. She was 90 years old. According to a statement to the Associated Press by Lynn’s family, the singer died in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on Tuesday. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the statement said.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
The Daily Sun

Depeche Mode line up 1st album, tour in over 5 years

Depeche Mode have lined up a new album and the band's first live shows in more than five years. The announcement on Tuesday came months after the death of founding member Andy “Fletch” Fletcher. The band says its next album, “Memento Mori,” will be released in the spring. The accompanying tour will feature what’s billed as a “special, limited series of North American arena dates” and a summer stadium tour in Europe. Lead singer Dave Gahan says he and fellow band mainstay Martin Gore started talking in January about working on a new project together. Keyboardist Fletcher was about to join the team in California when he died in May.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Garth Brooks surprises Ashley McBryde with Grand Ole Opry invite: 'We need you'

Garth Brooks surprised fellow country musician Ashley McBryde on national television Thursday with an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry. Both singers became emotional as Brooks delivered the invite live on "CBS Mornings" where McBryde was in the middle of promoting her new album, "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville." The "One Night Standards" hitmaker was confused at first when the "Friends in Low Places" artist appeared via video.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Jon Pardi Delivers What’s Working With ‘Your Heart or Mine’ [Listen]

Jon Pardi's new radio single "Your Heart or Mine" is a throwback to his own catalog. If you're getting major California Sunrise-era vibes, you're not alone. The mid-tempo luster stands out on an album (Mr. Saturday Night) that's slightly more progressive than anything the "Last Night Lonely" singer has released previously. Pardi has not traded a steel guitar for drum loops, but his brand of traditionalism is presented with more vibrant tones and melodic instrument fills. "Your Heart or Mine" rides along a marching arrangement that emphasizes the downbeat. His forceful vocal delivery and sharp fiddle fills define this pseudo-rocker.
MUSIC
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy