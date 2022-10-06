Nancy Spivey Turner, of Sanford, received her heavenly reward on Thursday, September 29, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Through her extended illness at home, she was supported by a loving “team” of health care providers. Among this group of caregivers were wonderful “angels” provided by FirstHealth Hospice, Aging Outreach Services, and Pinehurst Neuropsychology, as well as her sister-in-law, Beth, and so many loving friends, family, and her First Baptist Church family. Nancy was born in Chowan County, NC, on August 27, 1944, to Mildred Harrell and Ernest Alphonso Spivey and grew up in the Rocky Hock community. With the start of their family in 1970, Nancy began teaching English at Central Carolina Community College (CCCC), later serving as CCCC’s Dean of Liberal Arts, Communication, and Business Programs. Nancy loved her students. As a member of First Baptist Church (FBC) for 55 years, she loved to work with the Youth programs and served for many years as a Sunday school teacher. She loved knitting and joyfully used this gift to serve the Lord as part of the FBC Prayer Shawl Ministry. God joined Nancy and Jim together as One in a beautiful, blessed Christian marriage and then walked daily with them for over 56 years. Nancy dearly loved her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren, her “Angel Babies”. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Oncken. Nancy is survived by husband, Jim; son, Chris (Laura); daughter, Shana (Keith) Greer; grandchildren: Amy Turner, Seth Greer, Amanda Turner, Leah Greer; and her brother Allen (Beth) Spivey. She loved and cherished her many special nieces, nephews, and each of her 44 first-cousins. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 8, starting at 12:00 pm in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall (202 Summitt Drive, Sanford). A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 2:00 pm in the FBC Sanctuary. Leading the service will be Brian Caldwell, Suzanne Colandro, and Dr. Matt Garrett. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Nancy’s memory be made to First Baptist Church of Sanford, the CCCC Foundation, FirstHealth Hospice, and the Foundation of FirstHealth (on behalf of Pinehurst Neuropsychology). If anyone would like to share special memories of Nancy with the family, please send them to the following temporary email address:memories.nturner@gmail.com . Online Condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.