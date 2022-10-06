Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland city leaders promote "Love Life" to reduce gun violence
OAKLAND, Cali. - Just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday, a number of Oakland City Council members stood in front of city hall, asking for change. They were remembering and morning those killed by gun violence this year. Speakers and poets took the podium for about 30 minutes near Frank Ogawa Plaza....
indybay.org
Women's Wave Rally in Oakland
On Satuday, Oct. 8, Oakland saw one of the many Bay Area Women's Wave rallies for abortion rights and in support of California's Prop 1 which reaffirms and strengthens the state's women's rights to reproductive health care. Before hearing several speakers the crowd was treated to a concert by the...
internationaltechnology.com
California man charged with hate crimes for attacking Hindu women wearing saree
Santa Clara (California) [US], October 8 (ANI): A California-based man, with criminal records, was charged with hate crimes after he allegedly attacked 14 Hindu women of Indian descent, during a two-month crime spree that started in June, ABC7 reported on Wednesday. According to the officials, East Palo Alto resident, Lathan...
Multiple people mysteriously died at this Victorian bathhouse. It's now the site of an Oakland Whole Foods.
The Piedmont Baths, an aquatic theater and pleasure palace, were mired in tragedy.
KTVU FOX 2
The city of Alameda holds its first Pride festival
The City of Alameda is holding its first ever, full-fledged Pride Festival on October 8th. Activities include a pre-party Friday night, while the main events occurred Saturday, such as a morning fun run, family-friendly "Pride in the Park" at Chochenyo Park, and evening block party. Sunday features a post-party at Alameda Comedy Club. Alameda Pride Festival founder Jeramie Andehueson joined "Mornings on 2" to discuss seeing all of his hard work finally pay off.
NBC Bay Area
This Bay Area City Saw The Biggest Spike in Homelessness During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Data Shows
Recent federal data compiled by the Associated Press shows changes in homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic across some of the biggest U.S. cities — and while San Francisco saw a slight decrease over the last two years, another Bay Area city saw the second-largest spike in the state. Oakland...
Man takes to social media to help clean up open-air drug markets in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who used social media to help close the open-air drug markets in San Francisco appears to be making progress. The city has now installed physical barriers on the sidewalk where rampant drug use was taking place. “You don’t know how happy I am to come outside and see my […]
KCRA.com
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
Chinatown SRO tenants win years-long fight with Valstock
A lawsuit filed more than four years ago against property-management company Valstock Management for its practices in two Chinatown buildings reached an agreement with eight tenants, and Community Tenants Association (CTA), to stop some of its management practices and pay residents $618,000 for damages suffered. “It was an incredibly long...
48hills.org
SF mayor and DA call for a return to the failed War on Drugs
In a remarkable, at times stunning press conference today, Mayor London Breed and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced a return to a law-enforcement and incarceration-based system of addressing drug dealing and drug use, something that has never worked anywhere in the world. “It’s a war on fentanyl, this is definitely...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area School Districts Warn Parents of Viral ‘One Chip Challenge' After Students Get Sick
From vomiting to profuse sweating, some Bay Area children trying the viral “One Chip Challenge” are getting sick. Since 2016, Paqui tortilla chip makers have encouraged people to try the social media challenge. The challenge involves eating one of their pepper chips sold in an individual package, and...
Could This Profile Help Catch California Serial Killer?
Six dead and one survivor. One grainy piece of surveillance footage. The trail of death left by a suspected serial killer in Stockton and Oakland, California, has left these communities on edge. Now, the victims’ families and city residents are looking for answers.The Daily Beast spoke to three experts on serial killers about who the Stockton killer might be, why he is killing, and how he might be caught.All agree that the killer is likely local or very familiar with the Stockton area, plans out his crimes, and intentionally chooses vulnerable victims.Enzo Yaksic, author of Killer Data: Modern Perspectives on...
indybay.org
Free Julian Assange! Global Day Of Action In San Francisco At Harry Bridges Plaza
In conjunction with an action on October 8, 2022 at the British Parliament to free Julian Assange, an action took place on the same day in San Francisco to demand his freedom. Thousands of people surrounded the British parliament to oppose his extradition to the United States for US charges of espionage.
Critics take issue with Schaaf’s track record as her 8 years as Oakland mayor nears end
The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address this week. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special City Council meeting Tuesday morning. She is leaving office following two consecutive terms, which is the maximum an Oakland mayor can serve.
Oakland police chief details plan to stop city's deadly violence - but it could be controversial
Chief LeRonne Armstrong tells ABC7 News that the only way to stop the murders is to get the guns off the streets. But the way he plans to do that promises to be controversial.
Stockton serial killer: Hispanic farmworkers voice concerns as majority of victims being Latinos
"We're scared right now": Hispanic farmworker addressed their concerns at Wednesday's meeting, as many leave their homes early in the morning, around the time the possible serial killer has murdered. Five of the six murder victims were Hispanic, according to police.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 6, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a parolee with connections to Bakersfield off the streets. Marshals are looking for Luis Lepe, 34. Lepe has a criminal history that includes DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, carry a concealed firearm, false imprisonment with violence and burglary. Lepe has...
alamedasun.com
Governor Signs Legislation Preventing Excessive Rent Increases for Bay Area Floating Homes
California Governor Gavin Newsom approved a law on Wednesday, Sept. 28, that will protect 477 floating homeowners from sharp increases in the rents they pay for legal berths in the Bay Area. According to the bill, its two main provisions will limit annual berth rent increases in floating home marinas to 3% plus the cost of living, or 5%, whichever is lower, and prohibit marina owners from increasing berth rents for floating homes that are sold. These provisions apply to Bay Area floating home marinas in Alameda, Contra Costa, and Marin counties.
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting near UC Berkeley campus
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting near UC Berkeley campus. One person died, and three others were injured in a shooting that happened one block from The UC Berkeley campus. Police say an unknown number of shorts were fired shortly after a fight broke out in the South Campus area early Saturday morning.
Up to 10 teenagers attack homeless woman in Berkeley, police say
A homeless woman and man had head injuries after they were attacked by five to 10 teenagers in downtown Berkeley on Sept. 30, police said.
