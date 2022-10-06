ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Oakland city leaders promote "Love Life" to reduce gun violence

OAKLAND, Cali. - Just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday, a number of Oakland City Council members stood in front of city hall, asking for change. They were remembering and morning those killed by gun violence this year. Speakers and poets took the podium for about 30 minutes near Frank Ogawa Plaza....
OAKLAND, CA
indybay.org

Women's Wave Rally in Oakland

On Satuday, Oct. 8, Oakland saw one of the many Bay Area Women's Wave rallies for abortion rights and in support of California's Prop 1 which reaffirms and strengthens the state's women's rights to reproductive health care. Before hearing several speakers the crowd was treated to a concert by the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

The city of Alameda holds its first Pride festival

The City of Alameda is holding its first ever, full-fledged Pride Festival on October 8th. Activities include a pre-party Friday night, while the main events occurred Saturday, such as a morning fun run, family-friendly "Pride in the Park" at Chochenyo Park, and evening block party. Sunday features a post-party at Alameda Comedy Club. Alameda Pride Festival founder Jeramie Andehueson joined "Mornings on 2" to discuss seeing all of his hard work finally pay off.
ALAMEDA, CA
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Mission Local

Chinatown SRO tenants win years-long fight with Valstock

A lawsuit filed more than four years ago against property-management company Valstock Management for its practices in two Chinatown buildings reached an agreement with eight tenants, and Community Tenants Association (CTA), to stop some of its management practices and pay residents $618,000 for damages suffered. “It was an incredibly long...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

SF mayor and DA call for a return to the failed War on Drugs

In a remarkable, at times stunning press conference today, Mayor London Breed and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced a return to a law-enforcement and incarceration-based system of addressing drug dealing and drug use, something that has never worked anywhere in the world. “It’s a war on fentanyl, this is definitely...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Could This Profile Help Catch California Serial Killer?

Six dead and one survivor. One grainy piece of surveillance footage. The trail of death left by a suspected serial killer in Stockton and Oakland, California, has left these communities on edge. Now, the victims’ families and city residents are looking for answers.The Daily Beast spoke to three experts on serial killers about who the Stockton killer might be, why he is killing, and how he might be caught.All agree that the killer is likely local or very familiar with the Stockton area, plans out his crimes, and intentionally chooses vulnerable victims.Enzo Yaksic, author of Killer Data: Modern Perspectives on...
STOCKTON, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 6, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a parolee with connections to Bakersfield off the streets. Marshals are looking for Luis Lepe, 34. Lepe has a criminal history that includes DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, carry a concealed firearm, false imprisonment with violence and burglary. Lepe has...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
alamedasun.com

Governor Signs Legislation Preventing Excessive Rent Increases for Bay Area Floating Homes

California Governor Gavin Newsom approved a law on Wednesday, Sept. 28, that will protect 477 floating homeowners from sharp increases in the rents they pay for legal berths in the Bay Area. According to the bill, its two main provisions will limit annual berth rent increases in floating home marinas to 3% plus the cost of living, or 5%, whichever is lower, and prohibit marina owners from increasing berth rents for floating homes that are sold. These provisions apply to Bay Area floating home marinas in Alameda, Contra Costa, and Marin counties.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting near UC Berkeley campus

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting near UC Berkeley campus. One person died, and three others were injured in a shooting that happened one block from The UC Berkeley campus. Police say an unknown number of shorts were fired shortly after a fight broke out in the South Campus area early Saturday morning.
BERKELEY, CA

Community Policy