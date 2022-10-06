Evelyn Ann Stanton Smith, 85, of 254 Fowler Fork Road, passed away Friday September 30, 2022 in her home. Mrs. Smith was born in Perquimans County on May 24, 1937, and was the daughter of the late William Raymond and Sarah Jane Matthews Stanton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles Edwin Smith. A graduate of Perquimans County High School, she attended the one year RN Program and obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse certificate from Norfolk General School of Nursing. She worked in the nursing profession for two years at Chowan Hospital and later with Dr. Brinn in Hertford. A talented seamstress and devoted homemaker, she loved to entertain and give of her creative talents to her family, church and community. She was a longtime member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Winfall. Throughout the years, she actively served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member and soloist. As an M.Y.F youth leader, she often and lovingly referred to her group of kids as her "Special 8". She also served in the Women's Missionary Circle in her Methodist Charge. She was once named Volunteer of the Year by the NC governor. Most recently, she was a member and enjoyed fellowship in Evangelical Methodist Church in Elizabeth City. Other enjoyments included volunteering her time to Perquimans County Schools as a "Reader to Children" where she was known and dressed in character as "Grandma Rosie Reader". Surviving are her two daughters, Cindy Martinez (husband, Sergio) of Hertford, and Kathryn Smith (husband, John Thomas Stolarczyk) of Elizabeth City; her sister, Janice Winslow of Elizabeth City; her granddaughter, Jacqueline Witherell of Orlando, FL; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Sean Scribner. A private burial will be in Bagley Swamp Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may either be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018, or to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.