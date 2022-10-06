Sandra Winslow Parks, 75, of 446 Gliden Road, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 in her home. Mrs. Parks was born in Pasquotank County on December 11, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Crafton Ulysses and Jessie Belle Winslow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edwin Parks. Employed with Co-op Grading Service for over 42 years, she also owned and operated her own greenhouse business, Sandra's Garden, for over 25 years. A member of Piney Woods Friends Meeting, she enjoyed the outdoors and was a Master Gardener. Surviving are her three daughters, Jennie Parks Upton of Hertford, Vevlyn Parks Lowe (husband, John) of Clinton, and April Parks Millsap (husband, Justin) of Stafford, VA; five grandchildren, Tiffani Boyce, Garth Upton (wife, Myra), Carter Lowe, Jackson Lowe, and Gracyn Millsap; two great-grandsons, Brayden and Tanner Boyce; her best friend and "sister," Diane Chaulk; her canine companion, Tater; and a brother and other extended family members. Funeral services were held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Piney Woods Friends Meeting and were conducted by Pastor Jeremy Pugh. A private burial was in Up River Cemetery. Friends joined the family Saturday from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, in the fellowship hall of the Meeting House immediately following the funeral on Sunday, and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piney Woods Friends Meeting. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.