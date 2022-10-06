Nancy Griffin Warren passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 30, 2022. Nancy was born on March 19, 1944 in Leaksville, NC and grew up in Bertie County, NC, the daughter of Charles Bennett Griffin, Jr. and Gertrude McCollum Griffin. Funeral services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Woodville, NC near her family home on October 22, 2022, at 2:00pm. The family will receive friends after the service at the home of Nancy’s brother Johnny Griffin and his wife Claudia at 623 Jack Branch Road. Nancy graduated as Valedictorian of Bertie High School and after two years attending St. Mary’s in Raleigh, NC, graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in Elementary Education, and was a member of the Alpha Sigma chapter of Tri Delta Sorority. She remained a longtime supporter of the University and instilled this is her children. Shortly after receiving her Master’s in Education from the University of Maryland, Nancy became a Kindergarten teacher and after first working at Margaret Edmonston Elementary School, took up residence at Montpelier Elementary school in Prince Georges County, MD. Her passion for Montpelier continued beyond teaching as she led the annual Book Fair and fundraising efforts for the PTA. After her retirement from teaching, she took her love for fashion and entertaining and began a second career starting Urquhart Incorporated where she sold Doncaster clothing for over 20 years. Although living in Maryland for over half a century, her heart remained in Eastern North Carolina and Ocracoke Island, NC. Nancy also had a multiple-decade volunteer career serving in various capacities at St. Philips Episcopal Church, as Chairwoman of the Laurel Medical Society and multiple-term President of Snow Hill Garden Club. Nancy couldn’t stay away from teaching forever, later coming back as a long-term substitute Kindergarten teacher at Montpelier Elementary and as an Aqua Aerobics Instructor at Fairland Sports and Aquatics Complex in Laurel, MD. Nancy was an expert gardener, interior decorator, incredible cook, avid Tar Heel basketball fan and beloved wife and mother who cherished her faith, her family, and her friends. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Dr. William Addison Warren and two children, daughter Eliza Hill Urquhart Warren and son William Addison Warren, Jr. and wife Rebecca Hart Warren. She is also adored by her two grandchildren, Frank and Mary Bond. She is also survived by her brother John McCollum Griffin, his wife Claudia Blackburn Griffin, her sister-in-law Marcia Sawyers Griffin, wife of the late Charles Bennett Griffin, III as well as many precious nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grace Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 537, Lewiston-Woodville, NC, 27849.