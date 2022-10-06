Read full article on original website
WCVB
Question 4 debate: Should voters overturn controversial driver's license law?
BOSTON — Voters are being asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. The referendum on the law will appear as Question No. 4 on the ballot in...
Republican Allan Fung leads Democrat in deep-blue Rhode Island district: Poll
For the first time in nearly 30 years, a Republican could win Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District, according to a new poll.
President Biden & Gov. Baker Order Flags at Half Staff Sunday, October 9
WASHINGTON DC – Flags have been ordered at half staff on Sunday, October 9. The reason – a Presidential Proclamation issued on this day in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and to pay respect to the firefighters past and present who have lost their lives in the line of duty,
wgbh.org
Massachusetts elected a record number of Latinos in the primary election. What's next?
In the September general election in Massachusetts, 13 Latino candidates won races statewide. What does that history-making result mean for voters, Latino, Hispanic and otherwise, and the policies that will affect them? Marie-Frances Rivera, president of the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, joined GBH’s Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss. This transcript has been lightly edited.
Geoff Diehl, Leah Allen spotlight parental choice at Mass. schools
Leah Allen, the Republican nominee for Massachusetts lieutenant governor, is poised to serve as the czar of parental rights and children should she and gubernatorial running mate Geoff Diehl win their general election bid next month. Allen, a nurse who lost her job after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19...
Tufts report: License law gives "new legitimacy" to undocumented immigrants
By Chris Lisinski, STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICEBOSTON, OCT 6, 2022 (State House News Service) – The new law whose ultimate fate is in the hands of voters would give undocumented immigrants "new legitimacy" in Massachusetts by allowing them to acquire driver's licenses, and it would also create at least a slight risk of producing government records that could be used to track those in the country without legal status, a new analysis concluded.Massachusetts is poised to become the 17th state in the country to open up access to licenses to residents without legal status, creating enough precedent to give state officials...
westernmassnews.com
Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns. “With the final month basically in front of us, we’re spending a lot of time making sure we get out there and plan...
spectrumnews1.com
Ahead of election, 'Women's Wave' abortion rights rally held in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - With roughly a month until the general election, women across the country are rallying in support of abortion rights. On Saturday, demonstrators in Worcester joined women in all 50 states in protesting their reproductive rights. The movement is called 'Women's Wave,' and it’s being put on by organizers of the Women's March. With this demonstration, organizers say they're looking to elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country. Participants in the rally filled the common in downtown Worcester Saturday with the hope of getting their message across.
WMUR.com
Gov. Sununu reacts to President Biden's pardoning of 'simple possession' of marijuana convictions
CONCORD, N.H. — President Joe Biden hasannounced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted on federal "simple possession" of marijuana charges. He is also urging governors to do the same at the state level. Gov. Chris Sununu’s office put out a statement in response saying they are reviewing the president's...
Boston Globe
Readers say yes on Question 3: ‘Our state’s alcohol laws are archaic’
Seventy-five percent of readers say they're voting yes on Question 3. Liquor retailers in Massachusetts are eager to see the number of alcohol licenses they can hold increase, and come election day, many Boston.com readers say Bay Staters should make it happen by casting their ballots. ELECTIONS:. Question 3 on...
bunewsservice.com
Advocates urge Massachusetts legislators to pass legislation “critical to the disability community”
Estate recovery and housing policy provisions important to the disability community have been left in limbo and will have to be re-filed if the state economic development bill to which they are attached is held in conference committee for the remainder of the legislative session, advocates said. During a Wednesday...
Veteran Western Mass. prosecutor nominated for Superior Court
A longtime prosecutor with experience in narcotics and asset forfeiture would join the bench and a former MassGOP chair now serving a clerk magistrate role would move to a new court if Gov. Charlie Baker’s latest batch of judicial nominations are accepted. Baker on Wednesday nominated Jeremy Bucci to...
Mass. landscaper Scott Herzog sentenced for not reporting $1.5M to IRS
A Norwell landscaper was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Thursday and fined $100,000 for failing to report $1.5 million in income to the Internal Revenue Service, according to Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. While operating Herzog Landscape Solutions out of Hingham, owner Scott Herzog...
Massachusetts Residents Receiving ‘Your Opinion Matters’ Poll, Is it a Scam?
I don't know about you but over the past few days, I have been receiving this text that looks a little sketchy. A few people I know who live in the Berkshires have been receiving this text as well. The text reads Your Opinion Matters and then the text continues on with the following information.
Massachusetts ballot question 4 information on driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants not mailed out
The November election is about five weeks away and voters will be asked to vote not only for elected officials but on ballot questions.
Mass. taxpayers face critical deadline this month for relief checks
A key deadline is fast approaching for Massachusetts taxpayers. Bay Staters must file their 2021 personal income tax returns by Oct. 17 if they did not meet the initial deadline last April. “Reminder: It’s an extension of time to file, not to pay,” state officials wrote in a recent blog...
WCVB
Boston Mayor Wu reacts to NYC's mayor declaring immigration emergency
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city “will always do everything we can” to help those in need after New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency in response to the city's migrant crisis. Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that the demand being...
thecentersquare.com
Boston pays its cops millions for getting college degrees
(The Center Square) – A statewide police education program that pays police officers for getting a college degree cost Boston $132.2 million over the past five years despite being closed to new employees more than a decade ago. In 2021, the city of Boston spent $28.5 million on additional...
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
There’s 19 Massachusetts Towns Ending In ‘ham’. Can You Pronounce Them Correctly?
Massachusetts town names tend to have a certain way about them. Usually, as soon as we hear and/or read the name of a town, even if we don't know where it is, we often know whether or not that could be a town in the Bay State. It just so happens that if you were to mention a town that end with 'ham', there is a good chance that town exists in Massachusetts given the fact that there are 19 of them.
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
