Tempe, AZ

statepress.com

ASU set to face No. 21 Washington this weekend

It's safe to say the Sun Devils' Pac-12 conference campaign has been a gauntlet so far. Two weeks ago, the ASU football team was blown out by now No. 11 Utah Utes 34-13. Last Saturday, the Sun Devils were thrashed by the No. 6 team in the country, the USC Trojans, 42-25. The one-win Sun Devils return home this weekend to take on the No. 21 Washington Huskies.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Michael Carbajal wants to teach the next world boxing champion

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Michael Carbajal is quite the local celebrity. He’s only just a 6-time world champion, U.S. Olympian medalist, and Hall of Fame boxer. So, of course, Hispanic Heritage Month in the Valley wouldn’t be complete without talking with Carbajal at his 9th St. Gym where he is training the next world champions. Arizona’s Family sent Gibby Para to check out this hidden gem near downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
ARIZONA STATE
statepress.com

ASU kicks off Campus Sustainability Month with a chalk art event

October is Campus Sustainability Month, and ASU is hosting events and activities throughout it to celebrate and educate the University community on sustainability. ASU has taken advantage of art to inform the community about sustainability. This month's art events include The Pathway to Sustainability, a chalk art event, and Solar Sewing Machine Artwork with Paul Nosa, a sewing event.
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

Opinion: Greek Life perpetuates classism and misogyny

Greek Life remains an infamous yet elusive community that thousands of U.S. college students are part of, with sororities and fraternities being at the center of many conversations on campus. ASU is home to over 70 Greek-lettered organizations, ranging from business fraternities to well-known sororities like Alpha Phi and Chi Omega.
TEMPE, AZ
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall

Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
PHOENIX, AZ
statepress.com

New construction projects break ground on ASU campuses

With more student enrollment comes more construction projects on and around the University's campuses, with ASU announcing two new residential halls, one in Tempe and one on the West campus, and two new academic buildings. In total, the University has more than 150 construction projects in the works. One of...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Mirror

‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities

As people gather at events across the U.S. to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, organizers want them to remember it’s not just a day of celebration, but also a reminder to everyone that Indigenous people are still here and thriving. “It’s to counter the colonial narrative that this land was discovered. We were never discovered,” said […] The post ‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe mayor blasts Phoenix over mailers about entertainment district

On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women. Linda and Tiffany say they called and emailed Ideal Image for weeks asking for their $3,500 loan to be waived since they received no services. 80 people displaced after fire destroys north Phoenix apartment. Updated:...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday

PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
PHOENIX, AZ

