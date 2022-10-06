Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
statepress.com
ASU set to face No. 21 Washington this weekend
It's safe to say the Sun Devils' Pac-12 conference campaign has been a gauntlet so far. Two weeks ago, the ASU football team was blown out by now No. 11 Utah Utes 34-13. Last Saturday, the Sun Devils were thrashed by the No. 6 team in the country, the USC Trojans, 42-25. The one-win Sun Devils return home this weekend to take on the No. 21 Washington Huskies.
Shooting at Arizona high school football game forces evacuation to auditorium
The game between Douglas and Carl Hayden in central Phoenix, Arizona, had to be halted when shots were fired outside the stadium
AZFamily
Michael Carbajal wants to teach the next world boxing champion
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Michael Carbajal is quite the local celebrity. He’s only just a 6-time world champion, U.S. Olympian medalist, and Hall of Fame boxer. So, of course, Hispanic Heritage Month in the Valley wouldn’t be complete without talking with Carbajal at his 9th St. Gym where he is training the next world champions. Arizona’s Family sent Gibby Para to check out this hidden gem near downtown Phoenix.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
statepress.com
ASU kicks off Campus Sustainability Month with a chalk art event
October is Campus Sustainability Month, and ASU is hosting events and activities throughout it to celebrate and educate the University community on sustainability. ASU has taken advantage of art to inform the community about sustainability. This month's art events include The Pathway to Sustainability, a chalk art event, and Solar Sewing Machine Artwork with Paul Nosa, a sewing event.
statepress.com
Opinion: Greek Life perpetuates classism and misogyny
Greek Life remains an infamous yet elusive community that thousands of U.S. college students are part of, with sororities and fraternities being at the center of many conversations on campus. ASU is home to over 70 Greek-lettered organizations, ranging from business fraternities to well-known sororities like Alpha Phi and Chi Omega.
12news.com
15-year-old student set to be youngest graduate of ASU nursing program
ASU student Elliana Tenenbaum is a rising star at the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation. Here's her story.
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall
Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
statepress.com
New construction projects break ground on ASU campuses
With more student enrollment comes more construction projects on and around the University's campuses, with ASU announcing two new residential halls, one in Tempe and one on the West campus, and two new academic buildings. In total, the University has more than 150 construction projects in the works. One of...
Macayo’s to Open in New Vistancia Development Next Year
This will be the tenth outpost for a brand that has deep roots and rich history throughout Arizona.
'Concerned about this development': Sky Harbor, City of Phoenix clashing with Tempe over entertainment district proposal
TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Tempe is accusing its neighbor Phoenix of using alarmist tactics to stop the development of a new apartment complex. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods condemned flyers that Sky Harbor Airport sent in the mail to Tempe residents about a proposed entertainment development east of the airport.
AZFamily
Witnesses report shots fired outside high school football game in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Video shared with Arizona’s Family shows players and spectators ducking for cover after reports of gunshots outside a high school football game at Carl Hayden High School on Friday night. Witnesses say they heard the shots during the fourth quarter as Carl Hayden was playing...
‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities
As people gather at events across the U.S. to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, organizers want them to remember it’s not just a day of celebration, but also a reminder to everyone that Indigenous people are still here and thriving. “It’s to counter the colonial narrative that this land was discovered. We were never discovered,” said […] The post ‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
AZFamily
Tempe mayor blasts Phoenix over mailers about entertainment district
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women. Linda and Tiffany say they called and emailed Ideal Image for weeks asking for their $3,500 loan to be waived since they received no services. 80 people displaced after fire destroys north Phoenix apartment. Updated:...
KTAR.com
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
Phoenix New Times
A New Chef is Taking Over The Kitchen at Sister Helen, Serving the Flavors of Arizona
A new Southwest-inspired breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu will soon arrive at Sister Helen, a bright restaurant with an expansive patio located in the southwest corner of Phoenix's Sunnyslope neighborhood. October 7 will be the last day to snag a taste of the original Sister Helen menu as restaurant pop-up...
A professor was shot and killed at UArizona. An expert explains why these situations keep happening
TEMPE, Ariz. — The shooting that ended a University of Arizona professor's life has students in Arizona concerned about their safety on campus. You don't have to go too far to figure out just how open University campuses are in the state. Arizona State University's massive Tempe campus has...
AZFamily
Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
AZFamily
UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful. UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up...
