Test verdict on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Samsung should offer a foldable smartphone with another form factor

Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Samsung's decidedly awesome Galaxy Tab S8+ with free S Pen is on discount
If there is one manufacturer other than Apple which has shown it's serious about tablets, it's Samsung, and one of the South Korean giant's best Android tablets to date is selling at a discount right now. The Galaxy Tab S8+ offers everything you would want in a slate: a vibrant...
Why is my Android slow? 8 ways to troubleshoot your phone
With regular, long-term software updates and current midrange devices packing enough power to handle most apps and games, the only real threat to your phone's speed is age. Even budget devices pack a punch these days. From the moment you unbox your shiny new device, you install apps and games and store plenty of junk files that will gum things up. You'll drain and recharge the battery and test the phone to its performance and temperature limits with demanding applications. It's a vicious cycle.
Android Headlines
Best 5 Encrypted Messaging Android Apps 2022
Staying safe is paramount when you’re online in the modern world. Pretty much everyone’s online nowadays including your friends, and businesses, but also identity thieves and hackers. There are lots of sites and apps people use to communicate, but some of them are safer than others. Encryption is...
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
It's already end of the road for Google Maps Assistant Driving Mode
Thankfully Google is better at navigating actual roads than its own product roadmap
The Verge
Facebook warns 1 million users whose logins were stolen by scam mobile apps
Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers
IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Google Tensor G2: Chipset details revealed following Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launches
While Google decided against revealing technical data for the Tensor G2, XDA Developers is on hand to reveal specifics about the new chipset. Like the A16 Bionic, it seems that the Tensor G2 will only offer moderate improvements over last year's Google Tensor. Yesterday, Google presented the Tensor G2, a...
Phone Arena
It's (still) raining great Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series deals at Best Buy and Amazon
It's no secret that Samsung manufactures and sells probably the best Android tablets in the world, and unlike Apple's market-leading iPads, the Galaxy Tab S8 family is more often than not deeply discounted at most major US retailers. All three members of said high-end lineup last dropped to special prices...
9to5Google
Deals: Google Pixel 7/Pro pre-order discounts, Pixel 6 Pro from $400, more
All of this weekend’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by pre-order discounts on Google Pixel 7 series smartphones with up to $200 in bundled Amazon gift cards. Then, for those who aren’t impressed with Google’s latest, Pixel 6 Pro starts at $400 and is then also joined by all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 from $851. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: The perfect foldable
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 doesn't have a radically new design, but it comes with key upgrades in major areas and an even more durable chassis. If you want a foldable that's easy to hold and use, this is the obvious choice.
NFL・
Business Insider
How to scan a QR code on your Android phone or tablet
To scan QR code on Android, open the Camera app and position the QR code within the frame. If that doesn't work, you can use the Google Lens feature in the Google Search app. Once you've scanned a QR code on your Android, you can open the URL or share it.
digitalspy.com
Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 review: the best phone for gadget lovers?
With five cameras, two screens, one foldy hinge and some of the best multitasking in a pocketable device, the Galaxy Fold 4 is no ordinary smartphone. The design (and price) means it’s not for everyone, but it’s the holy grail for gadget lovers and marks Samsung’s best attempt yet at making a foldable handset for the masses.
The Verge
Samsung’s latest foldables are matching their lowest price ever
Both of Samsung’s foldable phones are currently matching their best prices ever. Available for $999.99 at launch, the 128GB configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently discounted to $899.99 at Amazon and Samsung — matching its lowest price yet. The unconventional design isn’t for everyone, but the fourth iteration of the Galaxy Z Flip is actually a pretty decent phone with solid battery life that easily compresses into a roughly 3 x 2-inch block that can actually fit in your pocket. The photo capabilities are slightly lacking compared to the Z Fold 4, but the Flip 4 is an excellent choice for something reminiscent of a flip phone. Read our review.
The Verge
Here’s how the Google Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 phones stack up
We now know pretty much everything about Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the first flagship phone competition for Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup for late 2022. And though comparing iOS and Android devices is an exercise that’s not exactly straightforward (I’m trying to avoid the apples versus oranges phrase for once in my life), lining up the specs should at least tell you which phone might deliver the right kind of performance or camera quality for your budget.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | OPPO Reno9 will drop the 'disappointing' Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 of its predecessor in favor of a more reliable 5G platform
OPPO is now projected to have another new generation of its premium mid-range Reno series in the works. Most recently, the leaker known as The Factory Manager's Classmate on Weibo claims to have caught sight of a retail box allegedly belonging to one of these apparently impending devices. The packaging,...
Samsung Galaxy tablets are up to $350 off at Best Buy—shop early Black Friday deals now
Tech fans can rejoice with Samsung tablets on sale at Best Buy with Black Friday-level prices. Shop the best Samsung deals for a limited time only.
Android Authority
The Weekly Authority: 📱 Pick up a Pixel!
Catch up on what you missed at Google's Pixel event, S23 battery leaks, streaming Halloween horror, plus more top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 215th edition here, with Google Pixel event news, S23 battery leaks, CD Projekt Red’s new projects, and a robot-plant-machete hybrid (keep reading, and it’ll all make sense).
Sony PS5 new update rolling out now – and it's good news
Harder, better, faster, stronger
Comments / 0