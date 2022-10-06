Test verdict on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Samsung should offer a foldable smartphone with another form factor

Both of Samsung’s foldable phones are currently matching their best prices ever. Available for $999.99 at launch, the 128GB configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently discounted to $899.99 at Amazon and Samsung — matching its lowest price yet. The unconventional design isn’t for everyone, but the fourth iteration of the Galaxy Z Flip is actually a pretty decent phone with solid battery life that easily compresses into a roughly 3 x 2-inch block that can actually fit in your pocket. The photo capabilities are slightly lacking compared to the Z Fold 4, but the Flip 4 is an excellent choice for something reminiscent of a flip phone. Read our review.

